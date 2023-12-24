Epic Seven free codes and how to redeem (December 2023)

Epic Seven is a popular role-playing game (RPG) with more than 10 million downloads on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. This gacha title’s gameplay is based on PvP combat, resource collection, and character upgradation.

Free coupon codes can be used to claim items, equipment, gold, and more in this title. They also help upgrade character power levels, improving your chances of success and enhancing the gaming experience.

The developer, Super Creative Inc., releases redeemable codes every month. This article will list all the codes for December 2023 and show you how to redeem them.

Redeem codes of Epic Seven (December 2023)

Here are the active redeemable coupon codes for December 2023:

09FINALS23

LIVE0917DAY3

DAY2LIVELIVE

0909LIVEGIFT

DRAW0826DRAW

EULIVE0820

JAPANRO8

0819GLOBAL

E7WCASIARO16

E7WC2023OPEN

Oceanbreeze

Requiem

Speedfarm

How to redeem coupon codes in Epic Seven

Through the game

Redeeming free codes in this RPG title requires you to follow a few simple steps. This is how you claim them:

First, you need to press the Event News button (available on the main interface in this title).

Click on the Coupon option located in the top-right corner of the window.

After that, enter an active coupon code in the bar and select the Submit option. You will granted the associated reward immediately.

Repeat the process for all the codes.

Through the website

Alternatively, the rewards can be claimed by visiting the official website of this title. You must choose the correct game server and enter the membership number, in-game nickname, and coupon code on that site.

After that, click on Submit, and then open the game. The rewards will be available in the in-game mailbox.

Expired redeem codes of Epic Seven

Here are all the expired codes that have been offered in the past:

5YEARSWITHU

E7xtensura

Vampire

Balancead13

Zerodefect

Daggersicar

Petimprove

0223amid

Crescent

Peacemaker

Deathdealer

MYaespa

E7xaespa

Frameoflight

Emperorzio

Conquest

EPICMYSTICGIFT

2022E7COVENANT

Girloffate

Halloween22

Scarowell

Astromancer

E7HAPPYGIFT

Summerbreak

Daltokki

Sylvansage

Epicsummer

Epicsevenxr

EPIC7YOUTUBE100K

E7wcbegin

Holyflame

Taeyou

Picnicyufine

Aria

03ggjacko18

Glenn0303

Valentine22

New3star

Epictalkshow

Lionheart

Epic15belian

Epic0901gift

Gift4u

Epicseven7

Adventure

Arkasus

Camp

EpicSevenLike

Golem

Legend

Stigma

How to get new Epic Seven free coupon codes

The title has two types of redeemable free codes that can be claimed differently.

The first type is used to get special loot boxes of items, gold, equipment, and other resources. Developers rarely provide these, and these are only available for a limited time.

The second type is more common, where the codes are released and offer generous resources every month. Each month’s coupon codes expire on the first day of the next month. Players can follow the steps provided above to get resourceful items, gold, and equipment by using these offerings.

That concludes our foray into December's coupon codes and ways to redeem them.