Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones, and more

Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go is a fresh event in Scopely’s highly social title with plenty of prizes. Land on three specific tiles on the board and collect points to complete milestones for this event. This will earn you lucrative rewards like free dice rolls, in-game cash, and more. Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go entered the game on November 3, 2023.
This two-day content will be live until November 5, 2023. Here's everything you need to know about it.
The complete list of Equity Extravaganza event rewards in Monopoly Go
Like previous ones, Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go requires you to land on specific tiles to gather enough points to complete certain milestones and get the associated rewards. Here is everything this event offers:
You can win plenty of Prize Drop event chips through Equity Extravaganza. The former event is a pinball-like mini-game where you can use these tokens to earn plenty more prizes.
Besides that, you can also win plenty of Sticker Packs from Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go. Some of these guarantee rare gold cards that can help you win more rewards by completing sticker albums. Check out how to trade extra stickers to get the ones you don't have by clicking here.
How to win more often in the Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go
Landing on the Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles will earn you two, three, and five points each time, respectively. Aim for these tiles on your board as often as possible until November 5, 2023. This will help you gather points and complete Equity Extravaganza faster to get additional rewards.
A few milestones will require hundreds or thousands of points to reach. Roll multipliers are a great option to hit those faster. However, since they will deduct a chunk of dice rolls every time, you should know some tips and tricks to use those multipliers to your benefit.
What is Prize Drop in Monopoly Go?
Prize Drop is a recurring event in the title where you can play a mini-game to collect prizes. This event will last until November 7, 2023. You can earn the chips for this event through regular gameplay and via Equity Extravaganza, and then tap on the token icon on the screen's right side to drop your chips for a chance to win Prize Drop rewards.
The chips will bounce on the pins before falling to a “Reward Zone” at the bottom, which will determine your winnings. Prizes for this event include free dice rolls, cash rewards, and more.
You will need plenty of free dice to complete these events. Feel free to check out the tips to get them for free in the game.
Equity Extravaganza will help you complete your board faster. Check out other game-related guides to manage your winnings better.