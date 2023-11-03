Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones, and more

Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go is a fresh event in Scopely’s highly social title with plenty of prizes. Land on three specific tiles on the board and collect points to complete milestones for this event. This will earn you lucrative rewards like free dice rolls, in-game cash, and more. Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go entered the game on November 3, 2023.

This two-day content will be live until November 5, 2023. Here's everything you need to know about it.

The complete list of Equity Extravaganza event rewards in Monopoly Go

Like previous ones, Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go requires you to land on specific tiles to gather enough points to complete certain milestones and get the associated rewards. Here is everything this event offers:

Event milestones Required points Rewards 1 25 Green Sticker Pack 2 40 15 free dice rolls 3 20 5 Peg-E Prize Drop chips 4 50 Cash 5 125 55 free dice rolls 6 45 Cash 7 50 Green Sticker Pack 8 40 8 Peg-E Prize Drop chips 9 55 10 Mins Cash Grab 10 325 160 free dice rolls 11 40 10 Peg-E Prize Drop chips 12 60 Cash Rewards 13 70 Green Sticker Pack 14 80 Cash Rewards 15 85 15 Peg-E Prize Drop chips 16 850 475 free dice rolls 17 90 Orange Sticker Pack 18 100 15 Mins Rent Frenzy 19 120 20 Peg-E Prize Drop chips 20 150 Cash Rewards 21 1.2K 650 free dice rolls 22 150 Green Sticker Pack 23 175 40 Peg-E Prize Drop chips 24 200 70 free dice rolls 25 250 Cash Rewards 26 2K 900 free dice rolls 27 250 10 Mins High Roller 28 275 50 Peg-E Prize Drop chips 29 300 Golden Orange Sticker Pack 30 400 100 free dice rolls 31 1.6K Cash Rewards 32 500 60 Peg-E Prize Drop chips 33 600 140 free dice rolls 34 700 Blue Sticker Pack 35 800 5 Mins Cash Boost 36 3.8K 1.4K free dice rolls 37 900 Cash Rewards 38 1K Blue Sticker Pack 39 1.3K 100 Peg-E Prize Drop chips 40 1.5K Cash Rewards 41 7K 2.5K free dice rolls 42 1.6K 20 Mins High Roller 43 1.55K 130 Peg-E Prize Drop chips 44 1.7K Purple Sticker Pack 45 1.8K 550 free dice rolls 46 6K Cash Rewards 47 1.9K 600 free dice rolls 48 2K 150 Peg-E Prize Drop chips 49 4K Golden Blue Sticker pack 50 6K Cash Rewards 51 16K Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 6.7K free dice rolls

You can win plenty of Prize Drop event chips through Equity Extravaganza. The former event is a pinball-like mini-game where you can use these tokens to earn plenty more prizes.

Besides that, you can also win plenty of Sticker Packs from Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go. Some of these guarantee rare gold cards that can help you win more rewards by completing sticker albums. Check out how to trade extra stickers to get the ones you don't have by clicking here.

How to win more often in the Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go

Land on these tiles to win more (Image via Scopely)

Landing on the Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles will earn you two, three, and five points each time, respectively. Aim for these tiles on your board as often as possible until November 5, 2023. This will help you gather points and complete Equity Extravaganza faster to get additional rewards.

A few milestones will require hundreds or thousands of points to reach. Roll multipliers are a great option to hit those faster. However, since they will deduct a chunk of dice rolls every time, you should know some tips and tricks to use those multipliers to your benefit.

What is Prize Drop in Monopoly Go?

Prize Drop event in the game (Image via Scopely)

Prize Drop is a recurring event in the title where you can play a mini-game to collect prizes. This event will last until November 7, 2023. You can earn the chips for this event through regular gameplay and via Equity Extravaganza, and then tap on the token icon on the screen's right side to drop your chips for a chance to win Prize Drop rewards.

The chips will bounce on the pins before falling to a “Reward Zone” at the bottom, which will determine your winnings. Prizes for this event include free dice rolls, cash rewards, and more.

You will need plenty of free dice to complete these events. Feel free to check out the tips to get them for free in the game.

Equity Extravaganza will help you complete your board faster. Check out other game-related guides to manage your winnings better.