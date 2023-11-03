Esports & Gaming
Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Nov 03, 2023 17:44 GMT
Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go
Find out all the rewards of the fresh Equity Extravaganza event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go is a fresh event in Scopely’s highly social title with plenty of prizes. Land on three specific tiles on the board and collect points to complete milestones for this event. This will earn you lucrative rewards like free dice rolls, in-game cash, and more. Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go entered the game on November 3, 2023.

This two-day content will be live until November 5, 2023. Here's everything you need to know about it.

The complete list of Equity Extravaganza event rewards in Monopoly Go

Like previous ones, Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go requires you to land on specific tiles to gather enough points to complete certain milestones and get the associated rewards. Here is everything this event offers:

Event milestones

Required points

Rewards

1

25

Green Sticker Pack

2

40

15 free dice rolls

3

20

5 Peg-E Prize Drop chips

4

50

Cash

5

125

55 free dice rolls

6

45

Cash

7

50

Green Sticker Pack

8

40

8 Peg-E Prize Drop chips

9

55

10 Mins Cash Grab

10

325

160 free dice rolls

11

40

10 Peg-E Prize Drop chips

12

60

Cash Rewards

13

70

Green Sticker Pack

14

80

Cash Rewards

15

85

15 Peg-E Prize Drop chips

16

850

475 free dice rolls

17

90

Orange Sticker Pack

18

100

15 Mins Rent Frenzy

19

120

20 Peg-E Prize Drop chips

20

150

Cash Rewards

21

1.2K

650 free dice rolls

22

150

Green Sticker Pack

23

175

40 Peg-E Prize Drop chips

24

200

70 free dice rolls

25

250

Cash Rewards

26

2K

900 free dice rolls

27

250

10 Mins High Roller

28

275

50 Peg-E Prize Drop chips

29

300

Golden Orange Sticker Pack

30

400

100 free dice rolls

31

1.6K

Cash Rewards

32

500

60 Peg-E Prize Drop chips

33

600

140 free dice rolls

34

700

Blue Sticker Pack

35

800

5 Mins Cash Boost

36

3.8K

1.4K free dice rolls

37

900

Cash Rewards

38

1K

Blue Sticker Pack

39

1.3K

100 Peg-E Prize Drop chips

40

1.5K

Cash Rewards

41

7K

2.5K free dice rolls

42

1.6K

20 Mins High Roller

43

1.55K

130 Peg-E Prize Drop chips

44

1.7K

Purple Sticker Pack

45

1.8K

550 free dice rolls

46

6K

Cash Rewards

47

1.9K

600 free dice rolls

48

2K

150 Peg-E Prize Drop chips

49

4K

Golden Blue Sticker pack

50

6K

Cash Rewards

51

16K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack and 6.7K free dice rolls

You can win plenty of Prize Drop event chips through Equity Extravaganza. The former event is a pinball-like mini-game where you can use these tokens to earn plenty more prizes.

Besides that, you can also win plenty of Sticker Packs from Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go. Some of these guarantee rare gold cards that can help you win more rewards by completing sticker albums. Check out how to trade extra stickers to get the ones you don't have by clicking here.

How to win more often in the Equity Extravaganza in Monopoly Go

Land on these tiles to win more (Image via Scopely)
Land on these tiles to win more (Image via Scopely)

Landing on the Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles will earn you two, three, and five points each time, respectively. Aim for these tiles on your board as often as possible until November 5, 2023. This will help you gather points and complete Equity Extravaganza faster to get additional rewards.

A few milestones will require hundreds or thousands of points to reach. Roll multipliers are a great option to hit those faster. However, since they will deduct a chunk of dice rolls every time, you should know some tips and tricks to use those multipliers to your benefit.

What is Prize Drop in Monopoly Go?

Prize Drop event in the game (Image via Scopely)
Prize Drop event in the game (Image via Scopely)

Prize Drop is a recurring event in the title where you can play a mini-game to collect prizes. This event will last until November 7, 2023. You can earn the chips for this event through regular gameplay and via Equity Extravaganza, and then tap on the token icon on the screen's right side to drop your chips for a chance to win Prize Drop rewards.

The chips will bounce on the pins before falling to a “Reward Zone” at the bottom, which will determine your winnings. Prizes for this event include free dice rolls, cash rewards, and more.

You will need plenty of free dice to complete these events. Feel free to check out the tips to get them for free in the game.

Equity Extravaganza will help you complete your board faster. Check out other game-related guides to manage your winnings better.

Quick Links

