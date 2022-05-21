ERobb finds legendary Pokemon at start of Nuzlocke run but fails to catch it

ERobb was recently playing a Pokemon Emerald Nuzlocke run on his stream but was met with incredibly poor luck. The streamer’s first Pokemon encounter in the wild was a legendary known as Lugia, which would be an incredibly strong get on Route 101. Unfortunately, he was unable to catch it, thanks to the Pokemon’s move set.

Erobb plays Pokemon Emerald Nuzlocke run, winds up with unfortunate luck

Nuzlocke is a particular kind of Pokemon challenge where the player can only catch one Pokemon per route, no matter what. If the player finds a copy of something, they don’t get to reroll and try again (unless they modify the rules for a situation like that).

It’s a challenge run for Pokemon players, and randomizing this makes it even more chaotic. In ERobb’s Pokemon Emerald run, he picked his starter and was about to catch his first wild Pokemon.

“There we go. Starting now. Give me something good.”

(Clip begins at 2:37:17)

However, the first Pokemon of the game was an unexpected level 2 Lugia. The streamer was initially excited but soon realized there was no way he could catch it. In most Pokemon games, the legendaries have very low capture rates.

“Wait. There’s no way I can catch this.”

However, the app that sets up Pokemon randomizer runs can easily adjust the capture rate of Pokemon. It seems unlikely that he did this, as he said the Pokemon would be too hard to catch. He sent out his starter Pokemon anyway and quickly tried lowering the enemy Pokemon's HP with a Water Gun shot.

Lugia’s response was to use Whirlwind, and this threw the streamer’s starter right out of the fight, ending the encounter. This means, according to most rulesets, the streamer isn’t allowed to catch anything else along that route.

“That doesn’t count. Does that count? That’s so stupid if that counts.”

The streamer would have better luck on the next route, capturing a Natu with his starting Quagsire. It’s no Lugia, but at least he caught something.

Reddit discusses ERobb’s randomizer settings

A discussion of whether or not the streamer could have caught the Pokemon started off quickly on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some believed that he would have never been able to catch the Lugia, but others pointed out that the randomizer app could make catching Pokemon easier with its adjustable catch rates.

Others simply missed seeing the streamer’s chat in the actual clip. They said that it feels different without the flood of viewers dropping emotes and laughing at a situation like this.

One user brought up the catch rate, hoping this would have been Pokemon ORAS (Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire) instead. At that point in the franchise’s history, any Pokemon found along Route 1 would bypass the traditional catch rate. This would have made it easy to capture Lugia.

Unfortunately, it was not meant to be with Lugia, but that would not be the end of the streamer’s Pokemon adventure. ERobb continued playing the game after the encounter but eventually lost to Dewford Town Gym Leader Brawly.

Edited by Siddharth Satish