Which is the best Pokemon game to play as a first nuzlocke?

Doing the first Pokemon nuzlocke can be intimidating.

Playing a nuzlocke usually means saying goodbye to some crutch encounters that many trainers pick up along their way. For example, as lovely as it is to catch Bagon in Meteor Falls, most trainers will end up with a Zubat for that encounter.

Therefore, the best thing rookie nuzlockers can do is take it slow and start with an easier game.

Which Pokemon game should nuzlockers start with?

While some Pokemon games are easier to nuzlocke than others, the most crucial thing for trainers to keep in mind is to play titles they’re familiar with. After playing one game multiple times, they will get used to the Gym leaders, available encounters, and can easily be prepared for what is coming.

That being said, one of the best games for nuzlockers to start with is the beginning of the series. Kanto is a generally easier region, and while the original games can feel a little dated, Fire Red and Leaf Green offer a much easier experience.

Since there aren’t as many options in the Kanto region (only 150 during the main game), it’s straightforward to plan out what a team can look like around halfway through the game. Most routes only have a few potential encounters.

Trainers are also practically guaranteed Diglett and Snorlax, the latter of which can help a playthrough immensely.

The choice of starter can also help a new nuzlocker have an easier time. While choosing Charmeleon is the hard mode of the game since it offers very few ways to deal with Brock, Squirtle and Bulbasaur have easy times with the first two Gym Leaders.

Another excellent option for first-time nuzlockers is Pokemon Emerald. Their rematch seeker mechanic makes it super easy to level up team members in the late game.

Generation III are other great games to begin nuzlocking with (Image via Game Freak)

In any nuzlocke, losing a team member late can be infuriating since it can be challenging to find a replacement. Trainers can always look at their box, but most Pokemon will be under-leveled.

It can be painful to grind them up to a high level, but with the rematch seeker in Pokemon Emerald, trainers can farm trainer battles, which give more experience than battles in the wild. A low-level team member can catch up very quickly after a couple of trainer rematches.

Also, trainers who want a real easy time can pick Mudkip as their starter. Afterward, when it evolves into Marshtomp and Swampert, it gets a dual typing of Water and Ground, meaning only Grass-types can hit it for super effective damage.

Despite how easy these games can be, trainers should still nuzlocke whichever games they are comfortable with. It’s probably a good idea to stay away from Generation VII, though, since the Totem Pokemon make that run incredibly tough.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

