How to find Snorlax in New Pokemon Snap

New Pokemon Snap has received its first downloadable content update, adding several new creatures to photograph.

One of those Pokemon added to New Pokemon Snap is the giant, sleepy beast known as Snorlax. Snorlax is one of the original 151 of the Pokedex and is a fan favorite, even with the call for nerfs to it in Pokemon Unite.

In the first Pokemon Snap game, Snorlax was notoriously annoying to take a picture of. Nothing has changed in New Pokemon Snap. It takes some trickery to find and get a solid image of Snorlax.

New Pokemon Snap: How to find Snorlax

Image via Bandai Namco

Snorlax is found after unlocking the Secret Side Path course of the Florio Nature Park location. Simply unlocking that course won't be enough though. It takes just a bit more to actually get a read on the Pokemon.

To unlock the Secret Side Path in New Pokemon Snap, select Research on the Main Menu to get a cutscene after updating for the new content. This will explain shrinking the NEO-ONE.

Image via Bandai Namco

There is a spot near a tree in the Florio Nature Park during the daytime. Just a short while into the course, you will get a ping to scan. This is when you are approaching the lake to your right.

Scan to the left and your NEO-ONE will use the New Pokemon Snap shrink mechanic. Moving through here once will unlock the Secret Side Path for future expeditions.

Image via Bandai Namco

Now, select the Secret Side Path (Day) course. At the opening, Pichu and Scorbunny will be scared off by a Dodrio. Scan after Dodrio has walked off into the grass.

Take the new shortcut revealed. This will actually send you across Snorlax's body in New Pokemon Snap. Snorlax can also be found in the Night version of this course.

Image via Bandai Namco

You can get an up close photo as you venture over the Snorlax or wait until you have moved further along the course and look back. This will give you a fuller view of the Pokemon.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod