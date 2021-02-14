Pokemon Emerald wrapped Ruby and Sapphire into one amazing game with several additional features, but all of the same Pokemon fun

As the final Generation III core series game, Emerald introduced some incredible Pokemon and brought back plenty of fan favorites. This was the biggest leap Pokemon had ever made in terms of advancements.

Double Battles were introduced, which would set forth the current competitive battling format. The main story was incredible. Emerald has so many Pokemon to create a great team with.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best team for Pokemon Emerald

Swampert

While Blaziken is an incredibly powerful Pokemon, choosing Mudkp in order to evolve it into Swampert is the best choice. It is only weak to Grass-type moves. Though it is a double weakness, that is perfectly fine when having a Water-type with an immunity to Electric moves due to a Ground-typing.

Manectric

Manectric is an amazing Electric-type Pokemon. Shockwave is its best move and will do some serious damage to even those that it is not supereffective against. Manectric is very fast and has a high Special Attack stat. Compared to the very few Electric-type in Hoenn, Manectric reigns supreme.

Salamence

Salamence is the ideal Dragon-type Pokemon to capture in Generation III. Bagon can be found at Meteor Falls. It can then be evolved into Shelgon and then Salamence. It can learn some very powerful moves and having a Dragon Pokemon on the team is never a bad thing.

Slaking

Slaking is the Hoenn version of Snorlax. This Pokemon can take a punch and can dish several out. For a lazy sloth, it is pretty fast. Its HP, Defense, and Attack are all outstanding. As a Vigoroth, it can do some serious damage on its way to evolution. Slakoth, the first form, can be found very early in Emerald.

Gardevoir

Gardevoir has massive Special Attack and Special Defense stats. Since Beldum, which evolves into Metagross, can't be obtained until after the Elite Four, this is the best choice for a Psychic-type. It learns all of the top tier Psychic-type moves on the attacking and status front.

Torkoal

Without the Fire-type starter Pokemon, Torkoal makes a wonderful replacement. It is extremely bulky and capable of great things. While quite slow, it is best to only use it against Pokemon with physical attacks that aren't supereffective against it. It can learn or be taught a variety of powerful Fire-type moves.