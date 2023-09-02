5 errors that every Overwatch 2 beginner makes

Overwatch 2 has been making waves in the multiplayer video game genre since its release in 2022, proving to be a worthy successor to its predecessor Overwatch that came out in 2016. The hero shooter franchise features multiple characters with different abilities and weapons, each identifying with a specific class and gameplay style.

Overwatch 2 brought in new character reworks and exciting gameplay changes, among which the most notable is the 5v5 multiplayer mode. Even veterans of the former game’s 6v6 mode have had to come up with fresh tactics and strategies to succeed.

Overwatch 2 has already amassed over 20 million players, and the number is going up steadily. If you are a beginner, here are some basic mistakes that you should avoid to enjoy the game thoroughly.

Overwatch 2 beginners should avoid these 5 mistakes to rank up quickly

1) Not teaming up

Junkrat, Overwatch (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is among the most important things a player shouldn’t do in Overwatch 2. Going ahead without the rest of the team leaves any of the 38 characters in-game vulnerable to the enemy team. Dying early in-game creates a difficult 4v5 situation for the rest.

A few characters fall in the exception list due to their high mobility, but it’s best to move ahead with one’s team since each of the five players has an important role to play, whether it is dealing damage, enduring incoming damage, or healing the rest of the team. Playing as a cohesive unit is more likely to result in a win.

2) Not switching characters

The heroes of Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Beginners tend to get attached to the type of hero they have found success with. This limits their experience and makes the game seem quite boring after a while. If one doesn't explore other classes of heroes, they might never unlock their true potential.

Switching between the 38 heroes is a good experiment to conduct early on. Beginners can then make informed choices when selecting a favored hero, and they will also have a better idea of the different styles of gameplay.

3) Not contesting the objective

Contesting an objective (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

New players love to see a good set of statistics when they press the Tab button, so they stack up damage, heals, and eliminations. But, sometimes in their pursuit for the stats, they forget that they will lose the match if they don’t go for the objective.

Players have to attack (push a robot, escort a payload, or capture control and flash points) to score points and win. On the other hand, Defenders have to make sure that the Attackers do not score points and keep their area secure to get a victory. Players have to be aware of their surroundings, keep an eye on the objective, and go for it it to get a win.

4) Not giving calls

The Communication Wheel (Image via Sportskeeda)

Overwatch 2 has made it very easy to communicate with one’s team even without speaking directly into the voice comms. One can ping and also use the communication wheel.

A ping can be used to mark enemies or locations (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is important for a player to maintain proper communication with their team and inform them of new developments. Not only will this help build better strategies, but it also fortify the chances of a win.

5) Getting tilted/raging

It is important to have fun when playing. One may get frustrated when their gameplay is not up to the mark or when their teammates are not showing the desired efficiency, but the key to victory is to stay calm and focused. It is easy to be tilted over a ranked game, but beginners should remember that being angry can worsen their gameplay. Staying calm and collected even in the face of undesirable circumstances can make all the difference.

