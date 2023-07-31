Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Moira

Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 is a first-person shooter (FPS) title that offers 5v5 fights. Players can choose from a large number of Heroes who play critical roles in numerous team compositions. Understanding these combinations can be hard sometimes, and playing a Support hero requires a lot of skill. Even though the game's primary purpose is to eliminate opponents, Support players must be conscious of their surroundings. They need to take care of their allies, especially those who are low on health.

Luckily enough, Moira is the kind of Support hero in Overwatch 2 who doesn't require as much micromanagement as others. She is a hybrid of Support and Damage roles. As such, she can do an ample amount of healing with her abilities, and also can act as a third DPS and carry her team to victory.

So, without wasting more time, let’s dive right into some of the best compositions for Moira that will get you victory in any match in Overwatch 2.

Ranking the best Moira team compositions in Overwatch 2

5) Winston + Tracer + Sojourn + Moira + Baptiste

Tank: Winston

Winston DPS: Tracer + Sojourn

Tracer + Sojourn Support: Moira + Baptiste

This composition is mainly rotated around the diving tactics, taking advantage of Tracer and Winston’s high mobility to engage the enemy backline. And after using her Fade, Moira can plunge right in as well.

Sojourn and Baptiste can use their ability to get to the high ground and poke enemies from there. Moira may work with Winston and Tracer in close corners and provide a lot of healing during close-quarter combat, using her Biotic Grasp and Healing Orb.

4) Zarya + Reaper + Ashe + Moira + Brigitte

Tank: Zarya

Zarya DPS: Reaper + Ashe

Reaper + Ashe Support: Moira + Brigitte

This build combines the flanking abilities of Reaper and Moira, alongside Ashe’s sufficient damage and her Dynamite to finish off the enemies. Zarya plays a key role by providing a shield to Moira in escaping difficult situations during intense fights.

Moira can serve as the third DPS for her team and swiftly finish low-health pool enemies in a blink of an eye. As Brigitte’s passive allows her to heal from time to time by dealing damage to her nearby adversaries, Moira and Reaper can work alongside her, and Moira will have plenty of opportunities to heal them all.

3) Reinhardt + Cassidy + Pharah + Moira + Mercy

Tank: Reinhardt

Reinhardt DPS: Cassidy + Pharah

Cassidy + Pharah Support: Moira + Mercy

The following lineup generally revolves around the availability and positioning of Reinhardt’s shield. It also has a smooth harmony between the DPS pair, Cassidy and Pharah. The tank's shield protects Moira and her other teammates from incoming projectiles from the adversaries.

Mercy will pocket the formidable DPS duo of Overwatch 2 from a safe distance. Furthermore, Moira can heal her teammates and damage adversaries simultaneously with the help of her Orbs. Her ultimate Coalescence can be combined with Reihardt’s Earthshatter or Pharah’s Barrages to create a nuisance for the rival team.

2) Orisa + Soldier76 + Bastion + Moira + Lifeweaver

Tank: Orisa

Orisa DPS: Soldier76 + Bastion

Soldier76 + Bastion Support: Moira + Lifeweaver

This composition mainly excels in its defensive capabilities. Players will get a bombastic combination with Bastion’s Tank-shredding capability along with Orisa’s ability to sentry a single region. Moira and Soldier76 can pick out targets and plunge right into them, finishing them within a nick of time.

Lifeweaver is a new Hero in the game, but he’s incredibly beneficial during tight situations in Overwatch 2. He can pull Moira back to a safe location beyond enemy reach. He can also boost his teammates with the help of his pedal platform to get a good view of the battlefield and act according to that.

1) Ramattra + Genji + Symmetra + Moira + Kiriko

Tank: Ramttra

Ramttra DPS: Symmetra + Genji

Symmetra + Genji Support: Moira + Kiriko

This composition is one of Moira’s best and most balanced. The lineup consists of one of the deadliest Tank-DPS combos of all time. Ramattra’s Omnic form is agony for the rival team because of his enormous damaging capability.

Moira’s Damaging orb and Genji’s prowess with his sword is an unparalleled combo with his punch. However, Symmetra is best in close-range combat, so she and Moira can work together to turn the tide of the battle in their favor. Kiriko can use her Suzu to remove any negative effects from Moira and other teammates and assist them in escaping any tight situations in any match of Overwatch 2.

