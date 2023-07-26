Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Baptiste

Overwatch 2 is a 5v5 format team-focused game with all Heroes playing crucial roles in a match. Understanding the proper team composition is necessary to win a game quickly. The game is quite complex, and understanding each hero's interactions with others can be extremely difficult sometimes. Baptiste is a Support Hero in Overwatch 2. While at first sight, he might seem a very easy Hero to master, in reality, it is not as effortless as any other Hero.

Understanding the projectile sense and mastering the timings of Immortality Shield placement can help you boost your effectiveness. And to top it off, Baptiste can swiftly jump higher distances to escape enemy vicinity.

So, without further ado, let’s delve into some of the best Overwatch 2 compositions of Baptiste that will help you win games.

Note: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ranking the best Baptiste team compositions in Overwatch 2

5) D.Va + Soldier76 + Reaper + Baptiste + Brigitte

Team comp with D.Va, Soldier76, Reaper, Baptiste, and Kiriko (Image via Blizzard Entertainment & Sportskeeda)

Tank: D.Va

D.Va DPS: Soldier76 + Reaper

Soldier76 + Reaper Support: Baptiste + Brigitte

This composition is very effective and balanced during any scenario of Overwatch 2. It mainly revolves around diving tactics, taking advantage of D.Va and Reaper’s high mobility to engage in the opponent's backline. Soldier76 is one of the easiest hitscan to pick and can run about the map or stay in the backline with Baptiste.

Reaper and Brigitte’s kit allow them to excel mostly in close-quarter combats. They can work together alongside D.Va. Baptiste can provide a handsome amount of healing with his Biotic Launcher and keep them alive during intense fights with Immortality Field.

4) Zarya + Symmetra + Ashe + Baptiste + Moira

Team comp with Zarya, Symmetra, Ashe, Baptiste, and Moira (Image via Blizzard Entertainment & Sportskeeda)

Tank: Zarya

Zarya DPS: Symmetra + Ashe

Symmetra + Ashe Support: Baptiste + Moira

This composition mainly concerns building up Zarya’s energy charge and allowing Symmetra and Ashe to secure some kills from various distances. If Baptiste finds himself amid chaos, he can rely on Zarya and her shield. The shield will help him escape those extreme situations. He can provide ample amount of healing to the Heroes in this combination, who generally excel at close-range combats.

If he can perfectly place his Ultimate before Ashe’s Ultimate, it will convert B.O.B. into a killing machine. Combining it with Zarya’s Gravitation Surge, the enemy team will experience a slaughter. Moira can use her Damage Orb to contribute to the overall damage dished out by your team.

3) Orisa + Sojourn + Bastion + Baptiste + Lucio

Team comp with Orisa, Sojourn, Bastion, Baptiste, and Lucio (Image via Blizzard Entertainment & Sportskeeda)

Tank: Orisa

Orisa DPS: Sojourn + Bastion

Sojourn + Bastion Support: Baptiste + Lucio

This composition orbits around the immense mobility of Sojourn and Lucio. Your team can target any Support Heroes and clear them off within a nick of time. Combining it with Bastion and Orisa’s ability to sentry a single position, you will have a bombastic combo.

In this composition, Baptiste works very effectively with his abilities to help distant mobile Heroes with his weapon. All while staying with Orisa and Bastion and helping them by providing Immortality Sheild and Regenerative Blast when needed. Use it properly, and your team will become unstoppable during any team fight.

2) Reinhardt + Cassidy + Echo + Baptiste + Lifeweaver

Team comp with Reinhardt, Cassidy, Echo, Baptiste, and Lifeweaver (Image via Blizzard Entertainment & Sportskeeda)

Tank: Reinhardt

Reinhardt DPS: Cassidy + Echo

Cassidy + Echo Support: Baptiste + Lifeweaver

The following lineup solely depends on the harmony between Cassidy and Echo in Overwatch 2. Reinhardt’s barrier possesses a lot of health and can save his teammates alongside Baptiste from any incoming projectiles. Baptiste’s ultimate Amplification Matrix can help Cassidy and Echo to wreak havoc inside the battlefield.

He can use his Exo boots to elevate himself to a higher and safer position and provide a lot of healing to his teammates. On the other hand, Lifeweaver can pull his teammates to a safe location if things go south during serious engagements.

1) Ramattra + Pharah + Genji + Baptiste + Mercy

Team comp with Ramattra, Pharah, Genji, Baptiste, and Mercy (Image via Blizzard Entertainment & Sportskeeda)

Tank: Ramattra

Ramattra DPS: Pharah + Genji

Pharah + Genji Support: Baptiste + Mercy

This composition consists of one of the Overpowered Tanks of Overwatch 2. Alongside the leader of the Null Sector, Pharah and Genji also can work together to create mayhem in the enemy backline. Meanwhile, Mercy can provide a damage boost to both DPS and Ramattra.

Furthermore, Baptiste serves as the main healer of the team and provides a massive amount of healing alongside an Immortality field to the characters in need. If he can combine his ultimate with Pharah or Genji’s ultimate, it will be a nightmare and ensure victory for any team. His Regenerative bursts are so effective during intense fights that they can turn the tide in his team’s favor.

To learn more about Overwatch 2-team-composition-related articles and the new arcade game modes of Overwatch 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.