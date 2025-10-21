Escape From Duckov trophy guide: Complete list of achievements

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 21, 2025 04:03 GMT
Escape from Duckov trophy
Escape from Duckov gameplay (Image via Team Soda)

Escape From Duckov has a range of unique trophies, and if you're a hardcore fan, you definitely want to get your hands on all of them. Now, while some of these trophies have direct guidelines on how you can achieve them, others remain slightly more secretive. Players have to spend some time figuring out how they can get their hands on these achievements.

In this article, we will provide you with a complete list of all the Escape From Duckov trophies available in-game. Read below to know more.

Complete list of Escape From Duckov achievements

Here's a detailed list of all the Duckov achievements that you can earn in-game:

AchievementHow to unlock
First Blood
Defeat the first enemy.
Escape Artist
Reached the Bunker.
Fresh Air
Reached Ground Zero.
Newcomer
No official description.
Fully Armed
No official description.
Fitness Coach
No official description.
Do You Believe in Light
No official description.
Overlord of Ground Zero
No official description.
Arms Dealer
No official description.
Self-made Success
Savings reached 10,000.
Tech Expert
No official description.
Air Force Commander
No official description.
Warehouse Area
Reached Warehouse Area.
Judgment on Lordon
No official description.
Speedy Group Commander
No official description.
Farm Town
Reached Farm Town.
Grinder Sharpshooter
No official description.
Berserker
Unlocked the Berserker talent.
Middle Class
Savings reached 100,000.
Survivor
Unlocked the Survivor talent.
Porter
Unlocked the Porter talent.
Insect Nemesis
No official description.
Red capWhite Stalk
Mega Warehouse
Unlocked VIP warehouse expansion.
Star of Peace (Fake)
No official description.
Passive Income
Now you can earn money automatically.
Marksman
Unlocked the Marksman talent.
Kill Vida
No official description.
School Bully
No official description.
All-Rounder
No official description.
Lab
Reached the Lab.
Millionaire
Savings reached 1,000,000.
Wealth from All Sides
Upgraded the Black Market to its highest level.
What a Surprise
No official description.
Entry Ticket
No official description.
Expert Courier
No official description.
Storm Area
No official description.
Golden Sniper
No official description.
Nine Dragons Coffin
No official description.
Firearm Grandmaster
Unlocked Firearm Grandmaster skill.
Cardio Training
Performed aerobic training.
Koko Koko
No official description.
Pulu Pulu
No official description.
Pala Pala
No official description.
Billy Billy
No official description.
King of Fishing
No official description.
Gulu Gulu
No official description.
Modular
Unlocked Damage Module II.
Escape From Duckov
Reached the end of the game.
Survivor
No official description.
Game Master
No official description.
First Class
No official description.
Moving Target
No official description.
Escape Alive
No official description.
District 9
No official description.
We will soon update this article to feature all the requirements you need to fulfill in order to unlock the achievements for which we do not yet have an unlock guide.

