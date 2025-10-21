Escape From Duckov trophy guide: Complete list of achievements

Escape From Duckov has a range of unique trophies, and if you're a hardcore fan, you definitely want to get your hands on all of them. Now, while some of these trophies have direct guidelines on how you can achieve them, others remain slightly more secretive. Players have to spend some time figuring out how they can get their hands on these achievements.In this article, we will provide you with a complete list of all the Escape From Duckov trophies available in-game. Read below to know more.Complete list of Escape From Duckov achievementsHere's a detailed list of all the Duckov achievements that you can earn in-game:AchievementHow to unlockFirst BloodDefeat the first enemy.Escape ArtistReached the Bunker.Fresh AirReached Ground Zero.NewcomerNo official description.Fully ArmedNo official description.Fitness CoachNo official description.Do You Believe in LightNo official description.Overlord of Ground ZeroNo official description.Arms DealerNo official description.Self-made SuccessSavings reached 10,000.Tech ExpertNo official description.Air Force CommanderNo official description.Warehouse AreaReached Warehouse Area.Judgment on LordonNo official description.Speedy Group CommanderNo official description.Farm TownReached Farm Town.Grinder SharpshooterNo official description.BerserkerUnlocked the Berserker talent.Middle ClassSavings reached 100,000.SurvivorUnlocked the Survivor talent.PorterUnlocked the Porter talent.Insect NemesisNo official description.Red capWhite StalkMega WarehouseUnlocked VIP warehouse expansion.Star of Peace (Fake)No official description.Passive IncomeNow you can earn money automatically.MarksmanUnlocked the Marksman talent.Kill VidaNo official description.School BullyNo official description.All-RounderNo official description.LabReached the Lab.MillionaireSavings reached 1,000,000.Wealth from All SidesUpgraded the Black Market to its highest level.What a SurpriseNo official description.Entry TicketNo official description.Expert CourierNo official description.Storm AreaNo official description.Golden SniperNo official description.Nine Dragons CoffinNo official description.Firearm GrandmasterUnlocked Firearm Grandmaster skill.Cardio TrainingPerformed aerobic training.Koko KokoNo official description.Pulu PuluNo official description.Pala PalaNo official description.Billy BillyNo official description.King of FishingNo official description.Gulu GuluNo official description.ModularUnlocked Damage Module II.Escape From DuckovReached the end of the game.SurvivorNo official description.Game MasterNo official description.First ClassNo official description.Moving TargetNo official description.Escape AliveNo official description.District 9No official description.We will soon update this article to feature all the requirements you need to fulfill in order to unlock the achievements for which we do not yet have an unlock guide. Read more: Duckov crashing on PC error: Possible reasons and fixesFor more related guides, check out:Who is the creator of Megabonk? DaniDev conspiracy exploredSchedule 1 graffiti guide: All spray-painting locationsSilent Hill 2 remake leak reveals new DLC, supported platforms, and morePEAK trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock them