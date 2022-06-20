Watch: Esfand questions antenna purchase just as OTK IRL streamer backpack loses signal

Esfand, Nmplol and Malena did an IRL stream Sunday morning at a car meet. They dubbed the stream "Supercar Sunday." They brought a trio of cars, including a Porsche belonging to fellow streamer Sodapoppin, as well as an Audi R8 and a Nissan GTR.

They were given OTK's new IRL stream backpack to work with. The setup cost about $50,000 according to Nmplol, including a $13,000 antenna. As the streamers were discussing the backpack, Esfand asked why they invested so much money in the antenna. Coincidentally, the backpack briefly lost its signal just as he asked the question, making for a comedically timed moment.

Esfand questions new antenna as backpack loses signal

The OTK streamers did something different for Sunday's stream on Nmplol's channel. The trio went to a car meet to see some supercars. They called the stream "Supercar Sunday."

The group brought a few supercars of their own, including a Nissan GTR, Audi R8 and a blue Porsche GT3 belonging to Sodapoppin, who Nick said was originally planning on joining them at the car meet.

OTK also gave them a new IRL streamer backpack to use, which Nmplol said cost the organization $50,000. While at the meet, he discussed the specs of the backpack with Esfand, who said that the base of the backpack was similar to his own IRL stream backpack:

"This backpack is the same base unit as my backpack."

He asked Nick why the backpack was so expensive, to which he explained that the antenna alone cost $13,000. The streamer questioned the purpose, implying that it was unnecessary:

"Why?"

Upon asking why the antenna was so expensive, the backpack coincidentally lost its signal, briefly freezing the stream. The comedic timing wasn't lost on the Twitch chat, which responded with a multitude of "F's" during the moment.

The stream quickly returned as the conversation moved past talking about the backpack. A pair of fans came up and greeted the streamers. They asked them which of the three cars they liked the most, to which the fans responded by saying Nick's GTR was their favorite. He was happy to hear it, as the crowd favorite was Sodapoppin's blue Porsche up until that point.

Fans asked before the stream briefly froze if the backpack may have been overheating. Esfand said it was not, but it is possible that the Texas summer weather was causing some issues.

Fans react to OTK backpack's comedically timed technical issue

Nmplol commented on the R/LivestreamFail post of the clip. He explained at the beginning of the stream that they were the guinea pigs for the new backpack, testing it live for the first time on Sunday. He promised that the technical issues on the stream would be ironed out in the future.

Fans still questioned the investment by OTK, citing Esfand's continued issues with his own backpack as well as other IRL streamers getting the same quality from their phones.

Hopefully for OTK, they'll get their new backpack resolved so they can get some return on their investment.

