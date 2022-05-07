ESO Shacklebreaker set location and stats

The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) is full of sets with all kinds of bonuses. However, armor sets like Shacklebreaker are chosen for their versatility across the board. Depending on the method of obtaining armor in ESO and available skills, some can take much longer than others to get.

The Shacklebreaker set requires players to have some crafting skills unlocked if they plan on obtaining the armor themselves. Of course, it's always possible to have a friend or a guild member craft it themselves and trade it back.

Regardless, players will need to make their way to the land of the Dark Elves to find the set location.

How to find the Shacklebreaker set in ESO

Head to the north of Vvardenfell in The Elder Scrolls Online. (Image via Zenimax Online Studios)

To get the Shacklebreaker armor set in ESO, players will need to make their way to Vvardenfell. This Dark Elf zone was the first chapter to be released within ESO, and it used to be included with the initial purchases of the game.

In some of the latest news for the Elder Scrolls MMO, Vvardenfell has become available for anyone to jump into, making this a set that will become more widely available to craft.

Shacklebreaker location in Vvardenfell:

Vvardenfell is set up like a circle that is built around one massive volcano called the Red Mountain.

The crafting site for this set is located in the most northern part of the island.

This location is marked by the usual crafting icon on the map, and this one will be called Zergonipal.

Reaching this location is only half the battle because it's not farmable armor. It must be crafted.

In total, players will need at least six crafting traits researched for each piece that they wish to craft.

Anyone who plans to craft this themselves should make sure that they have the materials ready when they reach the Zergonipal location.

Shacklebreaker armor set stats in ESO

This set is usually sought out for the versatile stats that the armor can provide in a build. Increases to resources and the recovery behind them are the main idea behind the Vvardenfell-based armor. It can be a great supplement for a three-piece or five-piece set.

Shacklebreaker set bonuses:

Two items: Adds 129 Stamina Recovery

Adds 129 Stamina Recovery Three items: Adds 129 Magicka Recovery

Adds 129 Magicka Recovery Four items: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage Five items: Adds 2065 Maximum Stamina and 2065 Maximum Magicka

Given how many sets there are in the game, this typically wouldn't be great for something specialized.

In general, players who are unsure of what build they want should look towards this armor. It's also a fantastic armor set for those that are making a PvP build within ESO. But in the end, it's all situational.

