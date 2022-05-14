ESO Sword-Singer armor set location and stats

Anyone looking for a damage-based armor set in The Elder Scrolls Online can't go wrong with a supplement like the Sword-Singer armor. The full set is fairly easy to get for nearly any player in the game, but each bonus is also fantastic for low and high-level builds alike in ESO.

There are all kinds of armor sets in ESO that require different methods to obtain. Many of the best will be tied to crafting skill lines or grinding various dungeons.

Overland sets, including the Sword-Singer armor, are typically more of a placeholder option with an easier access point. This armor sits somewhere in between those two categories.

How to get the Sword-Singer armor set in ESO

Head to the Alik'r Desert for this Overland set. (Image via Zenimax Online Studios)

The first step to getting the Sword-Singer armor in ESO is unlocking the right zone. As an Overland armor set, this armor is tied to exploring a zone, specifically in the Alik'r Desert area.

Many players will already have access to the Alik'r Desert, but low-level players might not. One method to get there is to travel through Daggerfall Covenant zones such as Glenumbra until the path leads to Alik'r.

Another method of reaching the zone is to befriend a player who has the zone unlocked. Whether they share a guild or were found in a populated area, grouping up and teleporting to this player will solve the problem. But reaching the Alik'r Desert is only step one.

Finding Sword-Singer armor in ESO

Overland sets can be earned by exploring specific zones and engaging in the content.

This means chest, quest rewards, and delves will all have a chance to contain Overland armor sets.

Alik'r Desert has one of the most lucrative Dolmen grinds in the game, and there is a constant rotation of hundreds of players.

These Dolmens have a chance to drop the armor and earning it can be incredibly fast.

Beyond earning the armor, it's also important to understand the stats and how players can incorporate it into their own character build.

Sword-Singer armor set stats in ESO

Alik'r Desert armor is always a medium armor set, specifically tailored for stamina damage builds. Weapons and jewelry in the set can still drop, but that doesn't change the overall purpose. Each bonus will also lend power to critical chance, weapon damage, or stamina. The full stats are listed below:

Alik'r Desert Overland armor set stats

2 items: Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

3 items: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

4 items: Adds 657 Critical Chance

5 items: Adds 600 Weapon and Spell Damage to your Two Handed abilities.

That's all there is to know about this full stamina damage set in The Elder Scrolls Online. Many players may end up swapping this out with builds later in the game, but it's fantastic for many players as they build their characters.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar