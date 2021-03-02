Esports Insider 'Rod Breslau' breaks down how Twitch works in 6 simple steps, and the Internet couldn't agree more

Rod Breslau explains how Twitch operates in just six steps, and it made a lot of sense.

how Twitch works:



1.pitch new initiative to brand Twitch as 'forward thinking'

2.spend weeks on it without consulting people

3.get told internally by longtime employees and others it's a bad idea

4.ignore all feedback, launch

5.piss off everyone, retract 5 hours later

6.repeat pic.twitter.com/JLt5wBtQOj — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) March 2, 2021

Rod Breslau pointed out that Twitch doesn’t seem to understand its audience very well. Twitch definitely tries to be woke and forward-thinking, but they mess up a lot. Users seem to agree that if Twitch cared enough about the issue they spoke on, they would know how inappropriate their posts are.

They have absolutely zero awareness at the moment honestly. It’s like the person making these decisions sits in a white walled room with no windows and gets one single newspaper a week and has to base the next move off that alone. It’s amazing how wilfully ignorant they are. — Doobey (@thedoobey) March 2, 2021

In his post, Rod referred to Twitch’s post on Black Lives Matter (BLM) that has since been removed. At the height of BLM, Twitch posted a video of creators speaking on BLM and raising money for charity. Unfortunately, the video highlighted mostly white creators, which missed the point entirely.

Rod Breslau also mentioned this:

from the minds of Twitch, where the G in LGBGTQIA stands for Gamer



Gamers are truly the oppressed class pic.twitter.com/0Jsp27O7bG — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) July 9, 2020

This is aggravating.



You can't say 'support black lives' then put two black people in there, and purposely overshadow them with white creators that (are obviously) going to bring in millions.



Let me explain real fast. https://t.co/3xp7o4O33V — Ms. Vanessa B!, Lv. 34 DURING A PASTRAMI?? 🏳️‍🌈 (@pleasantlytwstd) July 9, 2020

Twitch deleted the post and apologized for highlighting white creators in a post about the inclusion of the black community. It feels like Rod Breslau has a great point about Twitch not considering if their posts are actually woke or just corporate patronization.

Communication was never their strong suit — eXuuberant 🇳🇱 (@eXuuberant) March 2, 2021

Twitter is alive with tweets agreeing to Rod Breslau said and commenting on Twitch’s apology.

They were trying to be more 'inclusive' but by doing so they proved that they almost definitely don't have any LGBT+ people in PR.

It's not that surprising though, considering they are a corporation. — TheCeriseHood (@The_Cerise_Hood) March 2, 2021

The Twitch community hopes the company will take its lessons to heart and conduct some research before assuming anything.

Rod Breslau points out that Twitch doesn’t understand its LGBT Community and its issues at all

Twitch didn’t seem to understand the plight of the LGBT community because ‘womxn’ is feminist, but it is seen as anti-LGBT. A quick google search shows many articles written by those in the transgendered community who state that ‘womxn’ is exclusive by nature. These writers argue that the word ‘womxn’ means that they are not women, they are some other type.

While we originally wanted to use a word that acknowledges the shortcoming of gender-binary language, after hearing directly from you, including members of the LGBTQIA+ community on Twitch, we will be using the spelling “women” moving forward. — Twitch (@Twitch) March 2, 2021

Trans women want to be seen as women and trans men want to be seen as men. To place them in a box where they are still seen as different goes against what the LGBT community has been fighting for.

Spelling women as “womxn” was completely pointless. The word ‘Women’ was already inclusive to trans and nb women.



Changing the word implies that trans and nb women are not real women and it’s disrespectful to the trans women who are fighting to be recognized as women. — 🇺🇸 I'm Ready Crippling Depression 🇺🇸 (@Wunderzorro) March 2, 2021

What’s worse is that it opened the door for harassment. There was at least one comment every 12 that openly attacked members of the LGBT community. To quote one:

“Lets just simply call these clowns "WoMONGO" So they actually use the right description for what these crossdressers are.”

It is safe to assume that more people were harassing the post that had the word "womxn" in it.

There are many angry people who believe Twitch intended to appear pro-LGBT without actually being pro-LGBT. Many Twitter users assumed that Twitch wanted internet points instead of helping the community.

A step in the right direction. I know it's hard for people who aren't in the community to understand, but "womxn" is immediately read as an attack on the trans community. Nobody expects perfection but maybe... Google it next time? — Kriss Sprules (@chasinglamely) March 2, 2021

As Rod Breslau noted, Twitch tends to overlook communities that they claim to care for. Perhaps, moving forward, Twitch's efforts willl increase.

