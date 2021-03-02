Esports Insider 'Rod Breslau' breaks down how Twitch works in 6 simple steps, and the Internet couldn't agree more

Rod Breslau explains how Twitch operates in just six steps, and it made a lot of sense.
Rod Breslau pointed out that Twitch doesn’t seem to understand its audience very well. Twitch definitely tries to be woke and forward-thinking, but they mess up a lot. Users seem to agree that if Twitch cared enough about the issue they spoke on, they would know how inappropriate their posts are.
In his post, Rod referred to Twitch’s post on Black Lives Matter (BLM) that has since been removed. At the height of BLM, Twitch posted a video of creators speaking on BLM and raising money for charity. Unfortunately, the video highlighted mostly white creators, which missed the point entirely.
Rod Breslau also mentioned this:
Twitch deleted the post and apologized for highlighting white creators in a post about the inclusion of the black community. It feels like Rod Breslau has a great point about Twitch not considering if their posts are actually woke or just corporate patronization.
Twitter is alive with tweets agreeing to Rod Breslau said and commenting on Twitch’s apology.
The Twitch community hopes the company will take its lessons to heart and conduct some research before assuming anything.
Rod Breslau points out that Twitch doesn’t understand its LGBT Community and its issues at all
Twitch didn’t seem to understand the plight of the LGBT community because ‘womxn’ is feminist, but it is seen as anti-LGBT. A quick google search shows many articles written by those in the transgendered community who state that ‘womxn’ is exclusive by nature. These writers argue that the word ‘womxn’ means that they are not women, they are some other type.
Trans women want to be seen as women and trans men want to be seen as men. To place them in a box where they are still seen as different goes against what the LGBT community has been fighting for.
What’s worse is that it opened the door for harassment. There was at least one comment every 12 that openly attacked members of the LGBT community. To quote one:
“Lets just simply call these clowns "WoMONGO" So they actually use the right description for what these crossdressers are.”
It is safe to assume that more people were harassing the post that had the word "womxn" in it.
There are many angry people who believe Twitch intended to appear pro-LGBT without actually being pro-LGBT. Many Twitter users assumed that Twitch wanted internet points instead of helping the community.
As Rod Breslau noted, Twitch tends to overlook communities that they claim to care for. Perhaps, moving forward, Twitch's efforts willl increase.
