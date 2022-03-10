“Even the apology skin requires an apology": Battlefield 2042 players criticize poor looks of the Zero Resistance skin

When Battlefield 2042's season one was pushed back to early summer, many fans were upset with the decision. The worst affected were the owners of the Gold and Ultimate Editions, who had paid more to get the new season and its contents automatically.

DICE had promised exclusive content for the owners of these editions to make up for the delay. With March, the content started to roll out for the players.

Zero Resistance skin (Mackay)

Grasshopper & Radio Hammer weapon skins

Iron Chariot vehicle skin

Rib Tickler melee weapon

There are different items in the bundle, including a Zero Resistance skin that looked quite promising at the outset. While the bundle is nowhere close to the content promised under the new season, players were reasonably happy to get the compensation.

However, the Zero Resistance skin seems to be different from what was advertised.

Disappointing Zero Resistance skin leaves Battlefield 2042 players unhappy

The main problem with the skin stems from the visor as in-game - there's no visor. There are also apparent differences between the skin's appearance in the advertisement and the game.

Many fans have dubbed the Zero Resistance skin as an 'apology' skin because it was given to the first player.One player cheekily commented on how the apology skin needs an apology.

Players were quick to note that the visor isn't the only area of concern of the Zero Resistance skin. There are seemingly differences with the other products as well.

There was one interesting pun related to the developers of the game. The developers have come under fire lately due to the conditions of Battlefield 2042.

The difference between what was shown and what has been delivered is so different that it almost resembles a meeker version of Master Chief from Halo Infinite.

One player had to make fun of the way the gun was held in the images of the main post.

Some fans haven't been happy with how the developers are pushing bug fixes and calling it features. The latest update to the game's scoreboard has been cited as one such example.

At this stage, one player believes that the game is the equivalent of a meme.

Another player has shed some light onto why the visor may have been removed.

A player is saddened at how the developers have been treating their players at this point.

Some want the entire turn of events to be a troll post, but sadly, it isn't.

Few players have indicated how poor skin resembles an inferior version of spartans from the Halo universe.

At this point, it's unknown what caused the difference in quality as stated by many of the Battlefield 2042 players. It will be interesting to see if DICE informs the players and the designs undergo changes in the future.

