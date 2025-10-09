"Even now, your loved ones suffer!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1191 (Friday, October 10, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 10, 2025, are now out. The 1191st edition, like the earlier ones, has five captivating challenges. Players can easily decipher the clues tied to the puzzles if they have a great knowledge of the League of Legends champions and their several elements.The Quote puzzle in the 1191st edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Even now, your loved ones suffer!&quot;Jarvan IV, Veigar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1191st edition (October 10, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 10, 2025, are:Classic: Jarvan IVQuote: VeigarAbility: Jinx; Bonus: E (Flame Chompers!)Emoji: GalioSplash Art: Sion; Bonus: Blackfrost SionThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 10, 2025, edition is Jarvan IV. The Quote puzzle shows Veigar, a champion who is a great choice in the current Midlane meta of League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle features Jinx's E ability, known as &quot;Flame Chompers!&quot; Lastly, the Emoji one is tied to Galio, while the Splash Art includes Sion's Blackfrost skin.Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1190 (October 9): Nidalee, Annie, Gangplank, Nasus, ViktorLoLdle 1189 (October 8): Aurelion Sol, Zoe, Aphelios, Darius, JayceLoLdle 1188 (October 7): Soraka, Neeko, Thresh, Pyke, ShenLoLdle 1187 (October 6): Veigar, Irelia, Graves, Anivia, YuumiLoLdle 1186 (October 5): Rell, Samira, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, ZyraLoLdle 1185 (October 4): Xin Zhao, Gwen, Zilean, Ashe, VeigarLoLdle 1184 (October 3): Gangplank, Lulu, Qiyana, Sylas, SyndraLoLdle 1183 (October 2): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Heimerdinger, LuluLoLdle 1182 (October 1): Vi, Jayce, Kayn, Kled, IllaoiLoLdle 1181 (September 30): Zoe, Karthus, Samira, Warwick, OriannaLoLdle 1180 (September 29): Lee Sin, Jarvan IV, Mel, Renekton, SivirLoLdle 1179 (September 28): Tryndamere, Vel'Koz, Teemo, Senna, UrgotLoLdle 1178 (September 27): Renekton, Udyr, Rek'Sai, LeBlanc, FiddlesticksThe answers to the 1192nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 11, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?