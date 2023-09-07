Eversoul tier list: All Souls ranked (September 2023)

The Eversoul tier list ranks every character according to their battle prowess in the current meta. It is an idle title that features characters called Souls belonging to different factions. You build a team of five from over 30 characters and fight against enemies in various game modes. Each Soul has one of three rarities: Rare, Common, and Epic.

In this RPG title, you ascend each character’s rarity to make them more robust using their duplicates. Summoning new characters and dupes can be done using Everstone from the in-game gacha.

With that said, this article provides an Eversoul tier list for September 2023. It aims to help players identify strong Souls to use and upgrade for winning results.

All Eversoul characters ranked (September 2023)

An in-game screenshot of gameplay. (Image via Nine Ark)

Units in Eversoul belong to one of six classes: Caster, Ranger, Defender, Striker, Warrior, and Support. It features six factions that interact with each other in a rock-paper-scissor-based system. They are advantaged and disadvantaged to each other in the following ways:

Humanlike beats Beast

beats Beast overpowers Fairy

overpowers Fairy defeats Undead

defeats Undead beats Humanlike

There are two additional factions, Angel and Demon. These two affect each other and are neutral to the four mentioned above.

In this article, every character is classified into SS, S, A, and B tiers. The SS-tier includes Souls performing exceptionally well, whereas B lists the weakest.

Here are the details of each tier:

SS-tier: The most potent fighters that dominate the current meta. You need not worry about the enemy you face while clearing the content in this mobile action title. They make your journey convenient and destroy any obstacles on your path.

S-tier: They are second-best characters, less potent than SS, but overpower A and B-tier ones. Ascend them and invest your resources to make them as powerful as SS tier ones.

A-tier: A-tier Souls are neither weak nor strong and perform average in battles. You must upgrade them at every opportunity to achieve winning results in this mobile RPG title.

B-tier: You should use them in the beginner stages of the game. They help you get accustomed to the game’s mechanics and understand the meta better. Obtain characters that rank higher in this tier list once you clear out the early stages and reach mid-game.

Considering this, below is the tier list of all characters with their class in this mobile gacha title.

SS-tier

Aki in Eversoul. (Image via Nine Ark)

Aki - Striker

Talia - Supporter

Vivienne - Caster

Lizelotte - Ranger

Naiah - Caster

Honglan - Caster

Adrianne - Defender

Chloe - Defender

Claudia - Caster

Daphne - Defender

Catherine - Supporter

Velanna - Warrior

S-tier

Jiho in Eversoul. (Image via Nine Ark)

Jiho - Supporter

Linzy - Warrior

Claire - Defender

Ayame - Caster

Nicole - Ranger

Jacqueline - Striker

Petra - Defender

Mephistopheles - Caster

Garnet - Ranger

Nini - Caster

Prim - Supporter

A-tier

Manon in Eversoul. (Image via Nine Ark)

Manon - Caster

Dora - Warrior

Soonie - Defender

Clara - Supporter

Miriam - Ranger

Naomi - Caster

Rebecca - Ranger

Seeha - Supporter

Haru - Striker

Mica - Warrior

B-tier

Erika in Eversoul. (Image via Nine Ark)

Erika - Supporter

Cherrie - Ranger

Violette - Caster

Aira - Warrior

Renee - Striker

Erusha - Caster

Flynn - Ranger

Jade - Caster

Xiaolian - Striker

Notably, the tier list of this idle mobile title changes with every update the game receives. The developers at Nine Ark introduce new characters, and buff or nerf existing ones in each update. It shifts the power of meta; some Souls go up the rank, whereas others go down, changing the tier list.