Every Bunker location in COD: Warzone - November 2020

COD: Warzone bunkers are a good place to gather some of the best loot available in Verdansk.

Finding good loot outside of a loadout drop can often times be difficult in a game of COD: Warzone. Solid gear can be the difference between seeing the Victory banner and heading to the Gulag. That is why it is very important to know the location of each bunker, and how to enter it. These bunkers hold the best kept secrets of Verdansk.

Finding all the COD Warzone Bunkers

Keypad Bunkers

Image via Activision

The most recent bunkers added to COD: Warzone can only be accessed by knowing the code. In fact, a few of them aren't even bunkers technically, as there are shacks and a room as well. Regardless, these six bunker locations are keypad coded, and see many players per game. These are good spots to just gather some eliminations, even if you don't plan on entering the bunker itself.

The codes for each of the aforementioned bunkers are as follows:

Shack 1 - 72948531

Room 2 - 49285163

Bunker 3 - 97264138

Bunker 4 - 87624851

Bunker 5 - 60274513

Shack 6 - 27495810

Red Card and Other Bunkers

Advertisement

Image via Activision

There are a ton of other COD: Warzone bunkers that don't require a keypad code. Most of them though, do require some extra steps to open. Eight of the bunkers require a red access card. These can be found across the COD: Warzone map in loot crates, or from defeated enemies who had one in their inventory. These however, are pretty rare to come across.

Image via NoahJ456

Skipping a couple of numbers brings players to Bunker 11. Bunker 11 was shrouded in mystery for some time. Popular YouTuber NoahJ456 put together the above map, showing how to get this bunker open in COD: Warzone. Players have to solve a puzzle that requires tracking down phones across Verdansk.

Image via Activision

Lastly, there is a bunker hidden in COD: Warzone's stadium. Players have to complete a series of code-breaking challenges in order to move further into the vault. Players will need to get their hands on a blue keycard, rather than the typical red one. This keycard will have one of three codes for a locked door in the stadium.

Advertisement

P216 – Parking Basement

EL21 – 2nd Level

CL19 – 1st Level

Each room has a computer screen that showcases symbols. These symbols are the important part. The code changes each game, so it will have to be worked out separately every single time a player drops into the battle royale mode. The symbols correspond with a number, and those numbers are the code that unlocks the bunker. Figure it out and enjoy the massive amount of COD: Warzone loot found within.