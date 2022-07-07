Every coin location in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC

Players can collect coins in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course that lets them purchase new weapons and charms from Porkrind's Emporium.

The latest DLC for the game has several new bosses and puzzles that can challenge even experienced players. This makes collecting coins to buy powerful weapons a necessity.

There are 16 coins for players to obtain in The Delicious Last Course. They can be gathered by speaking with certain NPCs, finding secret locations, or defeating a set of enemies.

Where to find every coin in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Many coins are available near the start of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (Image via Studio MDHR)

The majority of coins don't take much effort to acquire. Players just need to know where to look and who to talk to. Others do provide a challenge, but they shouldn't be too difficult to collect.

Here is how to obtain all 16 coins in The Delicious Last Course:

Coin 1: Miss Chalice is now a playable character in the Cuphead DLC. Equip the Astral Cookie charm and examine the cart near Chef Saltbaker's bakery to start her tutorial. Double jump from the upper platform to the platform in the top right corner to find the first coin.

Coin 2: Move away from the cart after finishing the tutorial and speak to the paperboy by the bridge.

Coin 3: Coin 3 is also provided by the paperboy.

Coin 4: Coin 4 is the final coin provided by the paperboy. The three coins are a welcoming gift for starting the DLC and reaching Inkwell Isle IV. Players will receive all three coins after speaking to him once.

Coin 5: Cross the bridge past the paperboy and look between the racing winners' podiums and Porkrind's Emporium. Step into the gap to find a secret path to the Graveyard. The coin is not viewable, but simply walking through the path will pick it up. Players will hear the chime when it is grabbed.

Coin 6: The remaining coins are gained by completing the King's Leap challenges from the King of Games. Coin 6 is granted after beating the Pawn.

Coin 7: Coin 7 is also granted after beating the Pawn.

Coin 8: Cuphead players will receive Coin 8 for besting the Knight in the next King's Leap challenge.

Coin 9: Coin 9 comes from defeating the Knight as well.

Coin 10: The Bishop's in King's Leap challenge III defeat grants players coin 10.

Coin 11: Coin 11 is rewarded when the Bishop falls as well.

Coin 12: The Rook is the penultimate boss of the King's Leap challenges and provides coin 12 once beaten.

Coin 13: Beat the Rook to also obtain coin 13.

Coin 14: The final challenge is to defeat the Queen. Coin 14 is rewarded after players win a fight against her.

Coin 15: Coin 15 also comes as a reward for defeating the Queen.

Coin 16: The 16th and final coin is also a prize for taking out the Queen.

Several sets of coins come from the same task or location. Cuphead players who want to collect all 16 of them to spend at Porkrind's Emporium should have a relatively easy time.

