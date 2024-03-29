Every fugitive's location in Rise of the Ronin is of great importance as taking them down is one of the many optional activities available in Team Ninja's new title. These are mini-bosses found in all the different regions, defeating whom grants players experience points, loot, etc. However, it must be noted that although they don't help progress the region's completion percentage, they serve to be a great combat challenge.

This article will go over every fugitive location in Rise of the Ronin, categorized by their specific regions.

Every fugitive location in Rise of the Ronin: Edo region

Wasuke Nonomura fugitive location in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment/YouTube-Quick Guides)

This list will go over every fugitive location in Rise of the Ronin's Edo region. Players can initiate fights with them while using their glider to get the first hit in.

James the Mastermind: Public Order in North Takanawa, near a beach camp.

Public Order in North Takanawa, near a beach camp. Juzo Inayama: Central Takanawa near the shore.

Central Takanawa near the shore. Shuzen Nagaya: East Meguro, during the Public Order.

East Meguro, during the Public Order. Saki of Atago: Located in South Meguro. Must complete “In Search of New Discoveries” first.

Located in South Meguro. Must complete “In Search of New Discoveries” first. Miya of Hira: Located in South Meguro. Must complete “In Search of New Discoveries” first.

Located in South Meguro. Must complete “In Search of New Discoveries” first. Headhunter Fushimaru: Public Order in North Akasaka.

Public Order in North Akasaka. Heisuke Hirayama: West Azabu during the Public Order.

West Azabu during the Public Order. Shigetsugu Hatsukuru: Public Order in North Kojimachi.

Public Order in North Kojimachi. Kamegoro Nakahara: Public Order in South Kanda.

Public Order in South Kanda. Moritaro Kawamoto: Located in West Yotsuya.

Located in West Yotsuya. Tomizo the Homeless: Northwest Shibuya near Odani Dojo.

Northwest Shibuya near Odani Dojo. Tojiro the Safecracker: Northwest Shibuya near Odani Dojo.

Northwest Shibuya near Odani Dojo. Gunbei Ito: Near Zojoji during a Public Order.

Near Zojoji during a Public Order. Sakaki of the False Head: Northwest Kojimachi. Travel West from Shigetsugu’s location.

Northwest Kojimachi. Travel West from Shigetsugu’s location. Magoemon Oizumi: South Azabu during the Public Order.

South Azabu during the Public Order. Shichigoro Numata: Public Order in West Koishikawa.

Public Order in West Koishikawa. Kenzo Kono: Public Order in Southeast Yotsuya.

Public Order in Southeast Yotsuya. Goro Kurosawa: Northeast Shiba near Kobayashi in a forest.

Northeast Shiba near Kobayashi in a forest. Sojiro Takahata: Northeast Shiba near Kobayashi in a forest.

Northeast Shiba near Kobayashi in a forest. Hikosaburo Oda: Southeast Kojimachi, bordering on Akasaka.

Southeast Kojimachi, bordering on Akasaka. Shiranui the Steel-Splitter: Public Order in Northeast Ushigome.

Public Order in Northeast Ushigome. Wakenokami the Tree-Tripper: Public Order in Northeast Ushigome.

Public Order in Northeast Ushigome. Zenpachi the Drifter: Northeast Honjo. Travel east from the Veiled Edge banner.

Northeast Honjo. Travel east from the Veiled Edge banner. Lightning-Fast Jingo: Southwest Ueno near the border.

Southwest Ueno near the border. Wind-Quick Tamahachi: Southwest Ueno near the border.

Southwest Ueno near the border. Umenosuke Sagawa: Public Order in North Senzoku.

Public Order in North Senzoku. Kisaburo the Island-Hopper: Public Order in North Honjo.

Public Order in North Honjo. Wasuke Nonomura: Public Order in Central Ueno.

Public Order in Central Ueno. Grigori the Immortal: Public Order in South Senzoku, bordering Akasaka.

Public Order in South Senzoku, bordering Akasaka. Kamegoro Nakahara: Public Order in South Kanda.

Public Order in South Kanda. Silver-Tongued Enraku: Located in North Nihonbashi near the bridge to Asakusa.

Located in North Nihonbashi near the bridge to Asakusa. Enrique the Ladykiller: Southeast Honjo.

Southeast Honjo. Widow-Killer Sansaburo: Southeast Honjo.

Southeast Honjo. Setsuya Smuggler: Public Order in Southeast Nihonbashi.

Public Order in Southeast Nihonbashi. Kozaemon Sagimura: Public Order in South Kyobashi.

Public Order in South Kyobashi. Kumoshichi the Snuffler: Located in Northwest Fukagawa.

Located in Northwest Fukagawa. Keiji the Dice-Loader: Located in Northwest Fukagawa.

Located in Northwest Fukagawa. Bloody Butcher Hanaharu: Located in West Fukagawa.

Located in West Fukagawa. Hanya Ariga: Public Order in East Kyobashi.

Public Order in East Kyobashi. Kinnosuke the Firestarter: Northeast of Fukagawa Lumberyard.

Every fugitive location in Rise of the Ronin: Kyoto region

Lightning-Fast Jingo fugitive location in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment/YouTube-Quick Guides)

The following list goes over every fugitive location in Rise of the Ronin's Kyoto region. Players can use a good early game build to actively engage the mini bosses:

Tiger Peak Shin: West Aburanokoji, near the border of Shimabara.

West Aburanokoji, near the border of Shimabara. Sakon Shimada: Public Order in West Higashiyama.

Public Order in West Higashiyama. Clear-Eyed Bunkichi: Southwest of Shimada’s location.

Southwest of Shimada’s location. Jurozaemon Hiko: Located in South Gion.

Located in South Gion. Red-Eyes Hachiya: Northwest Kawaramachi near the shore.

Northwest Kawaramachi near the shore. Go the Brick-Breaker: Public Order in Southwest Shirakawa.

Public Order in Southwest Shirakawa. Heijuro Takamatsu: Public Order in Northwest Kyoto.

Public Order in Northwest Kyoto. Kojiro Arikawa: West Gojo at the Public Order.

West Gojo at the Public Order. Chugoro Sakuma: South of Arikawa’s location.

South of Arikawa’s location. Brian the Offal Afficionado: Northeast of Taizo’s location.

Northeast of Taizo’s location. Yutaro Yoda: Public Order near Honnoji.

Public Order near Honnoji. Taizo the Maneater: Public Order in Northeast Gion near Chionin.

Public Order in Northeast Gion near Chionin. Shinshichi Arima: Public Order in Southwest Gosho.

Public Order in Southwest Gosho. Toyojiro Suzuki: Slightly South of where you fight Yoda.

Slightly South of where you fight Yoda. Tomoe of Kurama: Northeast Sanjo near the Choshu Clan Kyoto Estate.

Northeast Sanjo near the Choshu Clan Kyoto Estate. Isetaka Mikura: Public Order in North Horikawa.

Public Order in North Horikawa. Ganryu the Wildshot: Northwest Horikawa. Travel West of Mikura’s location.

Northwest Horikawa. Travel West of Mikura’s location. Fudozan the Fallen: Public Order in Southeast Marutamachi.

Public Order in Southeast Marutamachi. Red-Eyed Gengo: Located slightly North of Fudozan.

Located slightly North of Fudozan. Gorozaemon Tashiro: Public Order near North Kyoto.

Every fugitive location in Rise of the Ronin: Yokohama region

Otokichi fugitive location in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment/YouTube-Quick Guides)

Here's a list of every fugitive location in Rise of the Ronin's Yokohoma region:

Nabenoshin Fugue: Near Juniten, Honmoku.

Near Juniten, Honmoku. Mouton the Undercover Lover: Southwest Motomachi.

Southwest Motomachi. Kipp the Carrier: Northeast Honmoku on an island at night.

Northeast Honmoku on an island at night. Jubei the Random Slasher: Public Order in Yamashita.

Public Order in Yamashita. Daigoro the Highwayman: Southeast Ishikawa at night.

Southeast Ishikawa at night. Gennai Inoko: Central Honcho.

Central Honcho. Tatsuzo the Slaver: South Yamate during the Public Order.

South Yamate during the Public Order. Loan Shark Takenoshin: Public Order in Northwest Miyozaki.

Public Order in Northwest Miyozaki. Seisho Aburi: South Noge.

South Noge. Graverobber Gonta: At night near Foreign General Cemetery Landmark, Yamate.

At night near Foreign General Cemetery Landmark, Yamate. Ujiro the Mountebank: Central Noge.

Central Noge. Yosuke: Southwest Ishikawa at night.

Southwest Ishikawa at night. Unconfinable Ushimatsu: Iseyama Kotai Landmark in North Tobe.

Iseyama Kotai Landmark in North Tobe. Sneak-Attack Nezuyoshi: East Bashamichi on a cliff.

East Bashamichi on a cliff. Chokichi Kageyama: Public Order in North Ota near a tower.

Public Order in North Ota near a tower. Kamemichi of the Firehook: Public Order in North Ota near a tower.

Public Order in North Ota near a tower. Hundred Faces Ryuzo: East Hiranuma-Shinden, near the border with Noge.

East Hiranuma-Shinden, near the border with Noge. Saizo Izuna: Public Order in Western Kanagawa.

Public Order in Western Kanagawa. The Rampaging Red Princess: Public Order in Northeast Shibo.

Public Order in Northeast Shibo. Debt-Dodger Kiheiji: South Shibo, near the Veiled Edge Banner, at night.

South Shibo, near the Veiled Edge Banner, at night. Debt-Dodger Yahei: South Shibo, near the Veiled Edge Banner, at night.

South Shibo, near the Veiled Edge Banner, at night. Dokensai Kamase: South Kariba on a hill.

South Kariba on a hill. Two-Faced Ginkuro: Public Order in Central Kariba.

Public Order in Central Kariba. Wild Tiger Mio : Public Order in Central Kariba.

: Public Order in Central Kariba. Shirodayu Shiramine: South Hodogaya.

South Hodogaya. Green-Eyed Sanzaemon: North Hodogaya.

North Hodogaya. Sea Specter Katsumi: Southeast Kanagawa, near the coast.

Check out our other articles covering Rise of the Ronin:

5 Beginner tips || How to unlock glider