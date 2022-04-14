Every golden ship location in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga may be the most in-depth recreation of the iconic sci-fi franchise in gaming history. The shockingly expansive game features tons of hidden content beyond the game's traditional realm.

There are ten Golden Ships flying around the depths of space in the game, which must be carefully hunted and destroyed to complete the challenge. They're tiny, fast-moving, and all over the place, so it'll take a well-trained eye to kill those ships.

Golden Ships in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There aren't exact coordinates for the Golden Ships in this game, because they're always on the move. To find them, players will need every area of space opened up, so it's best to pursue this goal in Free Play mode.

When in an area of space that holds a Golden Ship, players need to be on the lookout for a gold star icon on their map. They can be differentiated from other gold stars by the fact that they are moving targets.

Once players have gotten close to a Golden Ship, its tiny pilot will begin to audibly taunt them. Use that annoying noise to hone in on the tiny target and take it down. A smaller and faster ship is best for this encounter, as it'll make finding and hitting the ship's hitbox much easier.

The Golden Ships in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can be found in the following locations:

Bespin Space

Cantonica Space

Coruscant Space

Dagobah Space

Endor Space

Hoth Space

Kashyyyk Space

Mustafar Space

Naboo Space

Utapau Space

Just head up into those locations and hunt down the moving star icons. Listen for the taunting voices and pursue those targets. Shooting down all ten of the tiny Golden Ships will end the collection quest.

Rewards for Golden Ships in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has numerous currencies to reward players with. This Golden Ship adventure will reward them with one of its most important items, Kyber Bricks.

Kyber Bricks can be earned through a variety of main and side activities and are a very important resource. Though there are dozens of them and each one counts.

Kyber Bricks can be used to augment the abilities of many playable characters. They work by improving the abilities of the ten playable classes, some of which break the game with incredible ease.

With ten classes, nine of which have four distinct abilities, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has plenty of places to spend those bricks. The Golden Ship quest pays out five Kyber Bricks upon completion.

