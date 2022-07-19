Every Idol Games challenge and reward in Fall Guys

The Idol Games is a limited-time event in Fall Guys providing insane challenges and wonderful rewards.

Players will face some of the most difficult challenges the game has ever delivered. Those who persevere and acquire the event's best rewards will be considered rare and dedicated players.

This is a free event that any player can take part in, with 10 challenges available to complete. Finishing these challenges will provide coins, which can then be turned in for exclusive rewards.

All Idol Games challenges in Fall Guys

A look at all of the challenges that can be completed during the Idol Games (Image via Mediatonic)

Each challenge provides its own reward of 100 event coins. Upon completion, players are given these coins and can utilize them to unlock the actual event rewards.

Here are the challenges:

Play Any Round in Blast Ball Trials

in Reach round 3 in Duos Show

in Win Blast Ball Trials

Win Squad Duos Show

Reach round 3 in Squads Show

in Reach round 4 in Solo Show

in Reach the Final Round in Squads Show

Reach the Final Round in Solo Show

Win Squads Show

Win Solo Show

Besting each challenge is easier said than done. Winning a game of Fall Guys can be an arduous task and requires a lot of patience, especially in the Solo Show without a team to rely on.

Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL! 👑 @FallGuysGame ARE YOU READY!?



the Idol Games has begun!



hardcore gamers only



pro strats will prevail



reply "I am a Crown Idol" if you've got what it takes ARE YOU READY!?the Idol Games has begun!hardcore gamers onlypro strats will prevailreply "I am a Crown Idol" if you've got what it takes https://t.co/Kb5gxZehM7

Thankfully, winning is only required for a handful of the challenges. However, they'll need to be completed to unlock the final reward that will see the player recognized as "an idol athlete."

Every Idol Games reward in Fall Guys

The Crown Idol is the full costume that can be earned from the Idol Games (Image via Mediatonic)

The 10 challenges in the Fall Guys Idol Games go towards unlocking five rewards. Coins are earned but do not have to be spent. Instead, they stack up with each milestone, unveiling a new item for players to enjoy.

Here is every reward that can be earned and how many coins must be obtained in order for the reward to be unlocked:

"Idol Games Athlete" nickname at 200 coins

200 Kudos at 300 coins

"Idol Games Athlete" nameplate at 500 coins

"Crown Idol" lower costume item at 800 coins

"Crown Idol" upper costume item at 1000 coins

Completing all 10 challenges and earning all 1000 coins is the only way for Fall Guys players to obtain every reward available during the Idol Games. This will undoubtedly make it one of the rarest costumes in the game.

Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL! 👑 @FallGuysGame It’s your last chance



Prove yourself, hardcore gamers



The Idol Games event ends soon! It’s your last chanceProve yourself, hardcore gamersThe Idol Games event ends soon! https://t.co/iJN9kpSncL

The Crown Idol costume is exclusive to the Idol Games event. It has a gold and white color scheme, with a crown insignia centered on the upper piece's helmet and the lower piece's torso armor.

Mediatonic has stated that the Idol Games will be a recurring limited-time event. More than likely, a new costume will be at the forefront of subsequent versions, making the Crown Idol the first of its kind and ensuring a high rarity status for the skin.

