"Every Luna main is getting this": Marvel Rivals community elated over Luna Snow Mirae 2099 skin particle effects

Marvel Rivals has recently revealed the Luna Snow Mirae 2099 skin, and its futuristic design and vibrant visuals have captivated the community. The costume will be released on February 6, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time, alongside the Captain America Infinity War skin. @RivalsAssembled, a popular Marvel Rivals fan page on X, recently shared the gameplay footage of the Luna Snow Mirae 2099 skin, which received numerous responses from players.

The post went viral, garnering over 16,000 likes and nearly 750,000 views in a day. It showcased the new particle effects featured in the Luna Snow Mirae 2099 skin, and the majority of the community seems to like the new offering.

One of the users, @slotslv commented:

"Every Luna main is getting this"

@Caluben_ appreciated the skin, especially its music and animation, as well as the long hair Luna gets while donning this cosmetic. Meanwhile, @cendriel_ considered buying it despite not being a Luna Snow main. @LeroyConcepts expressed joy at the animation changes and hopes to see such effects in more hero skins.

More comments from the community (Image via X/@RivalsAssembled)

However, not all feedback has been positive. @st0ner2006 called it a pay-to-lose skin, while @iiweirdness wished that the Luna Snow Mirae 2099 skin featured a singing ultimate ability animation instead of dancing. Meanwhile, @depp_Senpaisu questioned why the VFX of Luna Snow's abilities has been changed for this costume.

More comments from the community (Image via X /@RivalsAssembled)

Also read: Marvel Rivals Luna Snow guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Can you buy Luna Snow Mirae 2099 skin in Marvel Rivals?

The Luna Snow Mirae 2099 skin is set to release in Marvel Rivals on February 6, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time. This skin offers a futuristic design with K-Pop-inspired musical elements, reflecting Luna's dual identity as a K-Pop star and superhero.

While the skin's exact price hasn't been officially announced, the expected standalone price based on previous cosmetics pricing is 1,400 Units, while the complete bundle with multiple related cosmetics could cost 2,400 Units. Once released, the skin will be available for purchase from the in-game shop.

