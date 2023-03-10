Every main boss in order in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has numerous bosses spread throughout the land of chaos and destruction. However, each is distinctive and contains an exclusive move set, skill moves, and attack patterns that must be learned to grab victory.

Players face two types of bosses in this game: optional and main. Optional bosses generally grant a few rewards and join the players as companions to help during later boss fights. However, they don't influence the in-game progression.

The main bosses are generally linked to the storyline and must be defeated to progress through the narrative. They provide players with various rewards to equip and upgrade their arsenal.

Released on March 3, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was one of the most awaited games of 2023. Developed by the minds behind Nioh, it's the latest entry in the Soulslike genre.

This article will list every main boss found in the lands of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boasts 21 main bosses

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has 21 main bosses that lurk in the late Han Dynasty. Although each has a story linked to the other, they have a common foe: You.

The game has spread its bosses across various portions of the map. These will serve as spots where some of them will teach you different move sets, spells, abilities, and more. The main bosses are generally more difficult than the optional ones, so bringing in some NPC companions during the fights is recommended.

The following are the main bosses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

Main boss (Mission)

Zhang Liang, General of Man (Village of Calamity) Zhuyan (Two Chivalrous Heroes) Fengxi (Two Chivalrous Heroes) Zhang Bao, General of Earth (The Valley of Crying Wraiths) Zhang Jiao, General of Heaven (The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven) Aoye (In Search of the Immortal Wizard) Baishe (The Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch) Zhang Rang (The Fall of The Corrupted Eunuch) Lu Bu (Battle of Hulaoguan Pass) Taotie (Centuries of Glory Burned Away) Sun Jian (Darkness Over the Hanshui River) Dong Zhuo (Tyrant’s Final Banquet) Xiahou Dun (War's Flames Blaze Fiercely) Zhang Liao (The Way of The Warrior) Lu Bu - Demon Form (Lu Bu, Mightiest Among Men) Yan Liang and Wen Chou (Behold the Glaive of Righteousness) Liu Bei - Demon Form (Behold the Glaive of Righteousness) Yuan Shao (Decisive Battle of Guandu) Yu Ji (Decisive Battle of Guandu) Embodiment of Demonic Qi (Decisive Battle of Guandu) Blindfolded Boy (The Crouching Dragon Roars)

The above list includes all the main bosses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. You must upgrade their morale and weapon levels to stand a chance against these tricky foes. Once you have defeated all the above bosses, the story will come to a close.

Poll : 0 votes