Every Omnium Tower location in Tower of Fantasy

Players must interact with every Omnium Tower in Tower of Fantasy if they want to reveal the entire map.

Right now, there are five regions in ToF. Future updates could add to that, but until that happens, five regions means five Omnium Towers. They all connect together to make the open world more explorable.

Each region has its own enemies and environment that could potentially be treacherous to those who enter. This makes it important to know how to get right to the Omnium Tower without any problems to complete the Tower of Fantasy map.

Each Tower of Fantasy Omnium Tower

All Tower of Fantasy Omnium Towers are marked on this map (Image via Tower of Fantasy Interactive Map)

All of the Omnium Towers are spread pretty far apart from each other. Players won't even be able to access all of them until they have progressed further into the story.

That progression may take them right to the Omnium Towers, or they can venture out on their own with no quest markers leading the way. This will see the entire map being filled much earlier.

It just takes getting to the second chapter, moving from the Astra region to Banges. This opens up the rest of the map for exploration, whether players can chart a course or not.

For those who don't want to get caught off guard and want to see the entire world that they will be venturing through, here is each region and where to find their Omnium Towers:

Astra : The first Omnium Tower is in Astra. Players see this in the prologue of the game. It can be found north of the football field, on the eastern side of the region.

: The first Omnium Tower is in Astra. Players see this in the prologue of the game. It can be found north of the football field, on the eastern side of the region. Banges : The Banges Omnium Tower is right at the center of its circular mass. Look to the northwest of the Black Market. This can also be identified as being in the middle of the Loen Dark and the Seventh Day Forest.

: The Banges Omnium Tower is right at the center of its circular mass. Look to the northwest of the Black Market. This can also be identified as being in the middle of the Loen Dark and the Seventh Day Forest. Crown : The Omnium Tower in Crown is located a decent way east of the Transport Hub. Just head directly east from that location, cross the river, and keep going to run right into it.

: The Omnium Tower in Crown is located a decent way east of the Transport Hub. Just head directly east from that location, cross the river, and keep going to run right into it. Navia : Navia's Omnium Tower is at one of the northernmost points of the map. It is northeast of Navia Bay and a straight shot east of Cetus Island.

: Navia's Omnium Tower is at one of the northernmost points of the map. It is northeast of Navia Bay and a straight shot east of Cetus Island. Warren: Go about as far east as possible on the map to find the Warren Omnium Tower. From the Warren Shelter , just follow the icy coast until a small landmass juts out and interrupts the body of water. At the center of that will be the Tower.

Tower of Fantasy players will often find a lift at the base of each Omnium Tower. Some of them can be reached without a lift, though. However, players are able to get to the terminal, do so, and interact with it.

This will unlock the Omnium Tower, and players will see their map begin to fill in. The terrain and many points of interest will now appear on the in-game map to allow for easier navigation.

