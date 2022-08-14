Where to get the Voyager Engine in Tower of Fantasy

The Voyager Engine is one of few important pieces that are needed in order to create the Voyager mount in Tower of Fantasy.

Many mounts that aren't unlocked outright require players to gather various components so they can be assembled. The Voyager has four parts, with the Engine being perhaps the most cumbersome to collect.

Multiple pieces of the Voyager require that players head to the Banges region so they can complete the secret Hyena Base mission. This is necessary along with feeding a Hyena member.

How to obtain the Voyager Engine in Tower of Fantasy

Behind this Hyena Member is the supply pod that contains the Voyager Engine in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

The method to acquire the Voyager Engine is fairly straightforward, but it takes a lot of time, patience, and travel. With the massive map ahead of players, trying to move around quickly without the Voyager mount is a hassle.

That's just the price they will have to pay to get one of the coolest vehicles in the game. Here are the steps to follow to complete the secrete Hyena Base mission and to get the Voyager Engine:

Start by heading to the Banges region. Find the oil rig near the coast, to the west of the Signal Station Ruins Spacerift. Speak to the Hyena Guard at the entrance who doesn't let the player in, but instead mentions a friend of theirs who has been captured. Leave the oil rig and go to the Banges Dock. Speak to Lozwall the Port Guard near the food vendor at the Dock before returning to the oil rig. Converse with the Hyena Guard again and choose the bottom dialogue answers, which would have come from the conversation with Lozwall. The Guard lets players onto the rig now, so head in and look around for some documents. Read them to receive information about the Hyenas Carnival Travel to the Navia region and find another oil rig to the northwest of Raincaller Island. Talk to the Hyena Guard at the entrance of this oil rig and answer his questions with details gathered from the Hyenas Carnival documents. The answers are as follows: I'm here for the Hyenas Carvinal, Hyena Queen, This is the seventh Hyenas Carnival, and The Heirs of Adia, of course. The Hyena Guard will be fooled into believing the player is a member and will let them through. Go to the top of the rig and speak to the Hyena Member standing in front of a supply pod. He asks for some Sizzling Meat, which can be made at a cooking station by using x2 Game Meat as the ingredients. Provide him with the Sizzling Meat and he will allow access to the supply pod. Open it up and find the Voyager Engine inside.

Collecting Game Meat that is required to create the Sizzling Meat isn't too difficult in Tower of Fantasy. Rabbits are plentiful on the map, so look for them, strike them down, and collect the item to help with obtaining the Voyager Engine.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan