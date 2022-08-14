Where to get the Voyager Hull in Tower of Fantasy

The Voyager Hull is just one piece of the puzzle for players looking to assemble the Voyager Mount in the Tower of Fantasy.

Many mounts can be obtained by gathering a combination of items needed to craft them. The Voyager is one of the most difficult vehicles in the game for players to put together.

This is because most of the items necessary for crafting require their own items to be gathered in order to be unlocked. For the Voyager Hull, players will have to go on quite the journey to the Navia Bay radio tower.

Tower of Fantasy: How to obtain the Voyager Hull

A look at the Voyager mount in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Different parts of the Voyager Mount are spread all over the map. When it comes to its hull, players will have to go through a lengthy process to get their hands on it.

Here are the steps to follow to gather everything required to unlock the Voyager Hull in Tower of Fantasy:

Find a training facility and complete enough training courses to obtain 240 Training Points

Spend those points at the Training Store to purchase two Fine Gifts

Open the Fine Gifts to reveal two Tool Kits that are needed to start the process of getting the Voyager Hull

Next, players need to complete the Hyena Base mission in the Banges region

Speak with the Guard at Rig FC-21

After that, move to the Banges Docks and talk to Lozwall the Port Guard

Return to Rig FC-21 and select each bottom dialogue choice to make it past the Hyena Guard

Find and read through the classified documents there and move northwest to Rig FC-11

Start a conversation with the Hyena Guard at Rig FC-11 and answer the questions with information obtained from the classified documents

Once past the Hyena Guard, players will need to find Morgley and give him a Strawberry Soda

Strawberry Soda can be made at a cooking robot via the Creation tab with the ingredients of x1 Honey, x1 Carbonated Water, and x1 Strawberries

Delivering the soda to Morgley will see him reward the player with Computer Components

Travel to Navia Bay and spot three radio towers

Players need to enter and activate all three of the towers using the Tool Kits and Computer Components to continue

One of the towers will be locked and requires a code to enter

Use code 5972 to gain access to that tower

After all of the towers have been activated their lights will turn from red to blue

Head to the center of the bay now and interact with the pylon there

Enter the Ecological Park to find a room filled with supply pods

Open all of the supply pods and one of them will contain the Voyager Hull item

There are quite a few objectives to undertake to get the Voyager Hull in Tower of Fantasy. Thankfully, this is a guaranteed method, and players don't have to rely on RNG to find it like some other in-game items.

