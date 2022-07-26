Every possible ending in As Dusk Falls

As Dusk Falls is the latest interactive narrative experience by Interior Night, the new home of Quantic Dream vet Caroline Marchal. The game has quickly become a favorite in the genre for its unique art style, creative couch co-op, and clever story.

Since the story is the game's main focus, there are a ton of different paths that can be taken. Different players or groups could wind up with radically different experiences with the game. With choices come consequences, the game features a ton of conclusions that change the experience.

The endings of As Dusk Falls

The last event that happens chronologically in the story and the gameplay of As Dusk Falls is a binary choice. Though the series of events that occur is technically the ending, there's more than just the credits to determine that.

The final moment of the story comes when Zoe hunts down Jay years after the other events of the game. Depending on his circumstances, she'll either find him in prison or hidden away in the forests of Canada.

If Zoe finds Jay in prison, there isn't much she can do about it from there. Zoe has a tense conversation with the young man, where she has the choice to forgive him or press his guilt. Either way, Jay is set to be executed. Zoe can also choose to stay and watch.

A similar conversation will occur if Zoe finds Jay in Canada. During this exchange, she can choose to forgive him, which leaves him to live out his life alone in Canada. However, she can also choose not to forgive him.

If she is unable to forgive Jay, Zoe gets the option to turn him in to the police. If she does, he's placed on death row and eventually executed. The final moments of the game will either see him suffer a lethal injection or live a quiet life away from the police.

Other characters' endings in As Dusk Falls

Though Zoe and Jay's stories are the last ones in As Dusk Falls, they aren't the only ones. The other members of each family have a variety of possible endings that happen earlier in the game.

Vince

He dies in a car accident after being taken, hostage

He survives and sues his former employer, then uses the cash to open a flight school

He survives, signs the NDA, and takes a dull office job

He divorces his unfaithful wife

He forgives his wife for her affair and they stay together

His wife dies, leaving him an unhappy widower.

Michelle

She escapes unharmed from the hostage situation

She's shot, makes it to the hospital, and survives

She gets shot and dies

She moves on and remarries after Vince divorces her or dies

Tyler

He dies in a shootout

He is captured and executed

He lives as a fugitive and works on an oil rig

Sharon

She's arrested and dies in prison

She escapes with Paul

Paul

He turns Sharon in and escapes

He runs away with Sharon

Bear

He hangs himself

He's stopped, survives, and mourns his son's death

Dante

He captures Sharon and keeps his job

He loses her and is fired

Joyce

She's shot dead by Jay

She lives and saves her child

Vanessa and Dale's fates are sealed. The former will always live her life alone in California and Dale will either die at the motel or shortly after leaving it.

As Dusk Falls is a new game, so unique endings may still appear, but this is every character's possible fate.

