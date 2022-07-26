Every possible ending in As Dusk Falls

As Dusk Falls is the latest interactive narrative experience by Interior Night, the new home of Quantic Dream vet Caroline Marchal. The game has quickly become a favorite in the genre for its unique art style, creative couch co-op, and clever story.
Since the story is the game's main focus, there are a ton of different paths that can be taken. Different players or groups could wind up with radically different experiences with the game. With choices come consequences, the game features a ton of conclusions that change the experience.
The endings of As Dusk Falls
The last event that happens chronologically in the story and the gameplay of As Dusk Falls is a binary choice. Though the series of events that occur is technically the ending, there's more than just the credits to determine that.
The final moment of the story comes when Zoe hunts down Jay years after the other events of the game. Depending on his circumstances, she'll either find him in prison or hidden away in the forests of Canada.
If Zoe finds Jay in prison, there isn't much she can do about it from there. Zoe has a tense conversation with the young man, where she has the choice to forgive him or press his guilt. Either way, Jay is set to be executed. Zoe can also choose to stay and watch.
A similar conversation will occur if Zoe finds Jay in Canada. During this exchange, she can choose to forgive him, which leaves him to live out his life alone in Canada. However, she can also choose not to forgive him.
If she is unable to forgive Jay, Zoe gets the option to turn him in to the police. If she does, he's placed on death row and eventually executed. The final moments of the game will either see him suffer a lethal injection or live a quiet life away from the police.
Other characters' endings in As Dusk Falls
Though Zoe and Jay's stories are the last ones in As Dusk Falls, they aren't the only ones. The other members of each family have a variety of possible endings that happen earlier in the game.
Vince
- He dies in a car accident after being taken, hostage
- He survives and sues his former employer, then uses the cash to open a flight school
- He survives, signs the NDA, and takes a dull office job
- He divorces his unfaithful wife
- He forgives his wife for her affair and they stay together
- His wife dies, leaving him an unhappy widower.
Michelle
- She escapes unharmed from the hostage situation
- She's shot, makes it to the hospital, and survives
- She gets shot and dies
- She moves on and remarries after Vince divorces her or dies
Tyler
- He dies in a shootout
- He is captured and executed
- He lives as a fugitive and works on an oil rig
Sharon
- She's arrested and dies in prison
- She escapes with Paul
Paul
- He turns Sharon in and escapes
- He runs away with Sharon
Bear
- He hangs himself
- He's stopped, survives, and mourns his son's death
Dante
- He captures Sharon and keeps his job
- He loses her and is fired
Joyce
- She's shot dead by Jay
- She lives and saves her child
Vanessa and Dale's fates are sealed. The former will always live her life alone in California and Dale will either die at the motel or shortly after leaving it.
As Dusk Falls is a new game, so unique endings may still appear, but this is every character's possible fate.