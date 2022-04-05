Every Tree Seed location in Rune Factory 5

Players of Rune Factory 5 are able to spend a lot of time on the farm to ensure they always have the best crops and fruits available. But to grow some of these fruits, players need to be able to gather seeds.

However, there is are ways players can easily gather more of these seeds. Here is every Tree Seed location for players to discover in Rune Factory 5.

Every Tree Seed location players can discover in Rune Factory 5

Players of Rune Factory 5 who are looking for certain types of seeds such as apples, grapes, and oranges may struggle with finding these for sale at vendors.

While players can get numerous other seeds from Flowerstruck Shop and Serendipity General Store, these are not available for purchase. Players will need to go out into the world and find these seeds to plant them on their farms.

How players of Rune Factory 5 can find the fruit seeds

The first thing players will want to do to ensure they can find the fruit seeds is to progress their SEED rank until Livia bestows them the Foresight Crest.

This item allows players to see hidden items and will allow players to find these hidden seeds. Players can progress their SEED rank by completing requests, capturing monsters, shipping items, and by winning festivals.

Players of Rune Factory 5 can also have a companion help them

For players who are looking for the seeds but haven't progressed enough in the ranks yet for the Foresight Crest, there is hope for finding these hidden seeds. However, players must bring a companion along with them who can help them locate the hidden items.

However, this method is not an exact way of locating the items, and players may not always be able to find the hidden items this way.

Finding the first hidden seeds

There are two locations where players can find hidden seeds. The first location that players will want to travel to is the Phoros Woodlands. Players should head towards the orange tree in this area.

Once there, players will want to head east until they reach an intersection and then head south, which will take them to a dead end with a stump. Simply interact with the stump to gather the seeds.

Finding the second hidden seeds

Players need to head to the Kelve Volcanic Region for the second seed location. Here, players will need to locate the large dinosaur skeleton.

Near the skeleton's tail is a pond, and on the northeast side of the pond is a mossy tree trunk that players will notice. Players can then interact with this tree trunk to get seeds.

Players can check these locations every few days

When players check these locations, they will receive random seeds. Of course, these seeds can also be the ones that are not sold in stores, such as the apple, orange, and grape seeds.

These seeds do not spawn every day, but every few days, so players should periodically check back to receive new seeds from these locations.

