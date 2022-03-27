Every voice actor in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a Borderlands spin-off with a small cast of incredible voices.

There aren't a ton of characters found in this tale from the Borderlands universe, but the ones that are found in the game are voiced by actors with some stellar resumes.

With the likes of Ashly Burch, Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, and Will Arnett, the adventure in the wild and wacky Wonderlands will sound very familiar to the majority of players.

The voice cast of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

There are mega stars voicing the characters in Wonderlands. From a video game staple to a Saturday Night Live alumnus, there is no shortage of talent lending their vocal chords to the action.

1) Ashly Burch as Tiny Tina

Tiny Tina finally got a game named after her (Image via Gearbox Software)

Ashly Burch plays the title character, Tiny Tina. She's been on a ton of TV shows but is most well-known for her voice acting. She plays Aloy in the Horizon series, Cassie Cage in Mortal Kombat X, and Viper in the FPS VALORANT.

Her list of credits goes on and on. Don't forget that she also played Tina in every other appearance in the Borderlands franchise. Ashly Burch is as talented of a voice as they come.

2) Andy Samberg as Valentine

Valentine is said to be quite the charmer (Image via Gearbox Software)

The "dashing rogue" known as Valentine is voiced by one of Saturday Night Live's brightest stars, Andy Samberg. The former SNL cast member has been a comedic force for years.

The Lonely Island member can be found doing voices on Adventure Time, Hotel Transylvania, and the upcoming Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers series. In live-action, fans can see his recent work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

3) Wanda Sykes as Frette

Frette accompanies Valentine on his adventures (Image via Gearbox Software)

Wandy Sykes is a comedy legend and voices Frette in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Frett is a robot who used to work in accounting, but now travels with Valentine as his navigator.

She's been on so many shows and had so many voice acting roles it is hard to pinpoint a few of them. Just know that her range goes from the likes of Ice Age to Bob's Burgers.

4) Will Arnett as Dragon Lord

A look at the menacing Dragon Lord in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

Will Arnett voices the main antagonist of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Dragon Lord. When it comes to voice work, nothing he has done is more popular than being the voice of Batman in the Lego Batman series.

Aside from that, Will Arnett has been in BoJack Horseman, Murderville, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and so much more. His voice acting, television, and film credentials are massive.

