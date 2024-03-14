Every weapon buff and nerf in The Finals Season 2

The Finals Season 2 is underway and has introduced numerous weapon buffs and nerfs. These changes aim to balance the various guns in the game for a fairer and more competitive experience. Guns like the M11 were buffed, whereas the Lewis Gun was nerfed. Apart from these changes, the update also introduced three new firearms such as the FAMAS, 93R, and the KS-23.

In this article, we will take a closer look at all the weapon buffs and nerfs in The Finals Season 2.

All weapon changes in The Finals Season 2

The Finals Season 2 patch notes list all of the following weapon buffs and nerfs:

AKM

Decreased damage falloff minimum range from 35m to 30m

Decreased damage falloff max range from 40m to 37.5m

Decreased damage falloff modifier at max range from 67% to 55%

FCAR

Decreased damage falloff modifier at max range from 67% to 55%

Lewis Gun

Updated weapon recoil pattern to be slightly less accurate over time during sustained firing

M11

Increased accuracy by decreasing bullet dispersion when firing from the hip

M60

Updated weapon recoil pattern to be slightly more accurate over time during sustained firing

Increased accuracy by decreasing bullet dispersion while moving when firing from the hip

Increased accuracy by decreasing bullet dispersion while moving when firing while aiming down sights

Decreased accuracy slightly by increasing bullet dispersion while standing still when firing while aiming down sights

R .357

Increased damage falloff modifier at max range from 33% to 45%

Throwing Knives

Increased projectile speed from 120m/s to 138m/s

XP-54

Decreased accuracy by increasing bullet dispersion when firing from the hip in most movement states

That said, weapons are only a part of the gameplay that facilitates combat. There are gadgets that have a huge impact on the game. In the section below, we'll look at all the gadget changes in Season 2.

All gadget changes in The Finals Season 2

The following are all the gadget changes in The Finals Season 2:

C4

Decreased ammo count from 2 to 1

Decreased cooldown from 45s to 30s

Decreased minimum damage at the edge of the explosion from 93 to 75

Defibrillator

Added functionality that causes revived players to gradually re-materialize into the level over a period of 3s before fully loading back into the arena

Increased charge-up time from 0.6s to 0.8s

Increased starting health from a defibrillator revive from 40% to 50%

Dome Shield

Decreased maximum duration from 20s to 12s

Jump Pad

Increased cooldown from 25s to 30s

Motion Sensor

Moved from the Light archetype to the Heavy

RPG

Fixed an issue that made dispersion almost identical regardless of what state the player was in

Increased projectile dispersion in all non-aiming states

Reduced projectile dispersion when aiming down sights

Increased zoom-in time from 0.2s to 0.4s

Increased equip time from 0.45s to 0.5s

Increased unequip time from 0.35s to 0.4s

Sonar Grenade

Moved from the Medium archetype to the Light

Tracking dart

Moved from the Medium archetype to the Light

Decreased dispersion in most movement states by 50%

Increased accuracy by decreasing dart dispersion while aiming down sights from 30% to 10%

Added force feedback for controllers

Vanishing Bomb

Increased grace period on teammates from 0.75s to 1.25s

Increased total cloaked duration on teammates from 6s to 7.5s

Increased total cloaked duration on the user from 5s to 6s

That covers all the weapon changes and the gadget changes in The Finals Season 2 update.

