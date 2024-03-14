Every weapon buff and nerf in The Finals Season 2

The Finals Season 2 is underway and has introduced numerous weapon buffs and nerfs. These changes aim to balance the various guns in the game for a fairer and more competitive experience. Guns like the M11 were buffed, whereas the Lewis Gun was nerfed. Apart from these changes, the update also introduced three new firearms such as the FAMAS, 93R, and the KS-23.
In this article, we will take a closer look at all the weapon buffs and nerfs in The Finals Season 2.
All weapon changes in The Finals Season 2
The Finals Season 2 patch notes list all of the following weapon buffs and nerfs:
AKM
- Decreased damage falloff minimum range from 35m to 30m
- Decreased damage falloff max range from 40m to 37.5m
- Decreased damage falloff modifier at max range from 67% to 55%
FCAR
- Decreased damage falloff modifier at max range from 67% to 55%
Lewis Gun
- Updated weapon recoil pattern to be slightly less accurate over time during sustained firing
M11
- Increased accuracy by decreasing bullet dispersion when firing from the hip
M60
- Updated weapon recoil pattern to be slightly more accurate over time during sustained firing
- Increased accuracy by decreasing bullet dispersion while moving when firing from the hip
- Increased accuracy by decreasing bullet dispersion while moving when firing while aiming down sights
- Decreased accuracy slightly by increasing bullet dispersion while standing still when firing while aiming down sights
R .357
- Increased damage falloff modifier at max range from 33% to 45%
Throwing Knives
- Increased projectile speed from 120m/s to 138m/s
XP-54
- Decreased accuracy by increasing bullet dispersion when firing from the hip in most movement states
That said, weapons are only a part of the gameplay that facilitates combat. There are gadgets that have a huge impact on the game. In the section below, we'll look at all the gadget changes in Season 2.
All gadget changes in The Finals Season 2
The following are all the gadget changes in The Finals Season 2:
C4
- Decreased ammo count from 2 to 1
- Decreased cooldown from 45s to 30s
- Decreased minimum damage at the edge of the explosion from 93 to 75
Defibrillator
- Added functionality that causes revived players to gradually re-materialize into the level over a period of 3s before fully loading back into the arena
- Increased charge-up time from 0.6s to 0.8s
- Increased starting health from a defibrillator revive from 40% to 50%
Dome Shield
- Decreased maximum duration from 20s to 12s
Jump Pad
- Increased cooldown from 25s to 30s
Motion Sensor
- Moved from the Light archetype to the Heavy
RPG
- Fixed an issue that made dispersion almost identical regardless of what state the player was in
- Increased projectile dispersion in all non-aiming states
- Reduced projectile dispersion when aiming down sights
- Increased zoom-in time from 0.2s to 0.4s
- Increased equip time from 0.45s to 0.5s
- Increased unequip time from 0.35s to 0.4s
Sonar Grenade
- Moved from the Medium archetype to the Light
Tracking dart
- Moved from the Medium archetype to the Light
- Decreased dispersion in most movement states by 50%
- Increased accuracy by decreasing dart dispersion while aiming down sights from 30% to 10%
- Added force feedback for controllers
Vanishing Bomb
- Increased grace period on teammates from 0.75s to 1.25s
- Increased total cloaked duration on teammates from 6s to 7.5s
- Increased total cloaked duration on the user from 5s to 6s
That covers all the weapon changes and the gadget changes in The Finals Season 2 update.
Check out our other The Finals articles:
The Finals Season 2 release date, weapons, gadgets, and more || New weapons in The Finals Season 2 explained || All new gadgets and abilities in The Finals Season 2 || Is The Finals on Switch? || The Finals update today: Season 2 release countdown (Now released)