Is The Finals on Switch?

The Finals quickly claimed a spot as one of the most popular FPS titles in the gaming scene. Revealed during The Game Awards 2023, the game was able to attract a massive player base with its unique take on shooter gameplay. Players step onto the battlefield to compete with different teams using good aim, strategic communication, and destructible environments.

The game is currently available on major gaming platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Aside from these devices, many players are curious whether the game is available on Nintendo Switch. If this sparks your curiosity as well, we have some details below.

Can you play The Finals on Switch?

The game is currently unavailable on Switch (Image via Embark Studios)

Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch players, The Finals is currently unavailable to play on the platform. The developers have not hinted at the possible release either, so it's safe to say that it won't be coming out anytime soon. This shouldn't come as a surprise though, as popular FPS titles like Call of Duty and APEX Legends have not touched the Switch market yet.

With numerous bugs and cheating issues in The Finals currently, it is possible that the developers are focused on optimizing the gameplay experience on the available platforms before bringing the game to Switch. However, with the title's popularity increasing in 2024, its debut on Switch isn't far-fetched.

If this happens, the game would be accessible to an even wider player base. Thanks to the crossplay feature in The Finals, it will be possible to play with your buddies from different platforms. You just need to send your Embark ID to your friends, and you're good to go.

In addition to crossplay, the game also supports cross-progression, allowing players to seamlessly transfer their progress, unlocked weapons, and gear across multiple platforms. This feature is particularly useful for those who alternate between PC and console gaming, providing a more flexible and accessible gaming experience.

How does crossplay work in The Finals?

Crossplay is a common feature in most FPS games. With this, you can match with players from different platforms. The crossplay feature is automatically enabled in Embark Studios' FPS game, but you can toggle this in the Settings tab.

To play with your buddies who are on different platforms, simply invite them using their Embark ID, which is automatically generated when a player first logs into the game.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news and updates about The Finals.