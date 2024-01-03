How much GB is The Finals? Download sizes for all platforms explored

Despite being a brilliant-looking shooter, The Finals doesn't demand much in terms of storage space. In fact, the game takes up less than 20 GB on all platforms. While shooters like Call of Duty are known to hog up to 100 GB or more, this title doesn't do that, allowing players to install the game even on low storage. However, since the title ships with limited modes and maps, such a size was expected.

This title will take a closer look at the download sizes for the game on all platforms so that you can ensure you have sufficient space on your storage device.

What is the size of The Finals on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5?

The size requirements for The Finals on the PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 are quite modest. Here's how much space the game will take up on your system:

PC: 17.2 GB

17.2 GB PS5: 9.12 GB

9.12 GB Xbox: 15.64 GB

The PC version of this game will take up nearly 17 GB of storage space. This is in line with the official system requirements of the game, which recommends 18 GB of free space. However, the crown for the lowest size requirements goes to the PlayStation 5, with the shooter taking up only 9 GB of the console's fast SSD.

It is worth noting that the abovementioned sizes might change with updates and patches if and when more content gets added to the shooter.

Currently, it has only four maps. However, if the developers add more maps and modes, the aforementioned sizes are likely to change, with the game taking up more space on one's storage device.

The shooter is likely to occupy the least space on the PS5, a moderate amount on the Xbox, and the most space on the PC.

If you have yet to download the game, irrespective of the platform you intend to play it on, you just need 20 GB of free storage space for now. That said, if you wish to future-proof your storage needs, we advise keeping at least a total of 30 GB free for the game.

That covers everything there is to know about the size requirements for The Finals on the PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Despite being a current-gen game, The Finals doesn't ask for much in terms of the hardware needed to run it.