Everything to expect from the Destiny 2 showcase on August 24

Destiny 2 will hold a major showcase regarding future expansions, roadmaps, and more details on the upcoming season. With just one week left for August 24, the community cannot be more excited about the fourth expansion of the title finally getting unveiled.

Just minutes before the launch of Season of Arrivals last year, Bungie held a live showcase where they revealed details about the Y4 expansion, Beyond Light. They also unveiled the name of the upcoming season and released it minutes later.

The Destiny 2 community can expect something along those lines come August 24.

Expectations from the Destiny 2 showcase on August 24

1) Halo Crossover

Before the release of Witch Queen, much like Season of Arrivals, Season 15 is going to be extended for three extra months.

There has been speculation about a Destiny 2 x Halo crossover for quite some time now. It might be held during the latter period of next season and act as a filler before the Witch Queen expansion.

Destiny x Halo crossover (Image via Bungie)

Although there hasn't been anything concrete from Bungie yet, they might be announcing some details regarding the crossover, confirming the rumors to be true. From weapons to armor of all classes, it will be interesting to see how the developer handles the three extra months alongside dry content in Season 15.

2) Season 15

Bungie has a knack for releasing a new season minutes after showcasing something big. The Destiny 2 community can expect the same next week, where, alongside revealing details on the Witch Queen, they might add something extra regarding Season 15.

Destiny 2 Dreaming City (Image via Bungie)

Bungie can hold live discussions about significant crossplay changes, trial changes, and much more to help the community better understand what to expect during the weekly reset. Despite months of rumors and speculation, the Destiny 2 community seems to have little to no idea about the upcoming season and the theme it'll be based on.

3) Future expansions and Witch Queen

Aside from showcasing Bungie's plans for the future as a company, they have been setting this up to reveal Destiny 2's future.

Last year, the community got to see the names of the upcoming expansions, which are, The Witch Queen and Lightfall. However, the naming of the latter hasn't been confirmed yet.

Destiny 2 Witch Queen short reveal image (Image via Bungie)

Information on new subclasses and locations can also be presented as the showcase will mainly be about Witch Queen. A large portion of the story might be kept behind curtains, although it will be a huge step forward to see what Bungie has in store for the next big expansion.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

