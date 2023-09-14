Everything to expect from Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program

Genshin Impact has recently confirmed the premiere of the 4.1 Special Program. Officially scheduled to premiere on September 15, 2023, players can expect to learn all the intriguing content planned for the upcoming update. Developers have already released some of the content which will be later covered briefly during the Special Program.

Players interested in watching the livestream can head to Genshin Impact's official YouTube and Twitch channels. In this article, we will cover everything players can expect to hear in version 4.1 Special Program.

Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program, Expected Announcements, and more

4.1 livestream official poster (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact officials have announced the version 4.1 Special Program to premiere live on their official Twitch channel at 7:30 AM (UTC-4) on September 15, 2023. The same broadcast will be later replayed on the game's official YouTube channel around 8 AM (UTC-4). The community expects to receive tons of information from livestreams.

The official announcement also states that this livestream will reveal many fascinating details about the content planned for the version 4.1 update. Here is a quick overview of all the announcements players can expect:

Character Banners

New Weapons

Fontaine's New Region

New Events

QoL adjustments

The article below will cover all this in brief.

New Character Banners & Reruns

Starting with the character banners, official drip marketing has confirmed the arrival of two brand-new characters, Neuvillette and Wriosthesley. As per recent leaks from reliable sources, these new characters will share banner pity with rerun characters such as Venti & Hu Tao.

New 5-star & 4-star Weapons

Speaking of new characters, the weapon banners will most likely feature new signature weapons. Both Neuvillette and Wriothesley are Catalyst users, hence players can expect new 5-star Catalysts to be added to the roster.

Recent leaks from FurinaLover and HxG have uncovered that Genshin Impact 4.1 banners will also include four new 4-star weapons. Furthermore, players will also have an opportunity to obtain a free 4-star Catalyst from an upcoming event.

Fontaine's new region

Genshin Impact 4.1 will expand Fontaine and introduce the new regions located in the northern parts of the region. Players can also catch a glimpse of the new area in the current version with several floating water islands. The new Special Program banner art also reveals some of the new area.

New Events & QoL Adjustments

The new version 4.1 update will be bringing many new updates that officials will reveal in the upcoming livestream. Here is a quick overview:

Jellyfish Recovery event

Klee's Fishblasting event

3-team Battle event

4.1 Flagship event in Mondstadt (free catalyst)

In addition to this, Genshin Impact players can expect to hear tons of in-game QoL adjustments recently announced. The recent developer's discussion has revealed the arrival of a new daily commission system, new enhancement changes, and many more.