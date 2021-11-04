Everything new in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 - Return of The Roost, fence customization, new cooking items, and more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans were in for a pleasant surprise when Nintendo dropped the big update for their second best selling title a day early. The update, which was initially set to arrive on November 5, is the biggest update that Animal Crossing players have received in a while, and naturally includes a lot of new features.

Players have been asking for these features for quite some time now and after installing the 2.0 update, they can finally get their hands on these items.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 brings The Roost, Brewster, Kapp'n and more to the game

The new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 was announced during the Direct 2021 held on October 15, 2021. A lot of exciting new features were announced for the game, including the return of characters like Brewster and Kapp'n.

Here's the new title screen showing off that beautiful 2.0 version number we've been waiting over a year for. Version 2.0 of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available for download on your Nintendo Switch in an unexpected early release! 🎉Here's the new title screen showing off that beautiful 2.0 version number we've been waiting over a year for. #ACNH Version 2.0 of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available for download on your Nintendo Switch in an unexpected early release! 🎉Here's the new title screen showing off that beautiful 2.0 version number we've been waiting over a year for. #ACNH https://t.co/5Rd6gE5Yax

Kapp'n, Brewster and The Roost

Animal Crossing players can now unlock The Roost and Brewster in the game. Upon visiting the Museum, players will find Blathers contemplating installing a cafe in the Museum. Players can lure Brewster into opening The Roost on their island by collecting gyroids, which are his weakness. To obtain more and more gyroids, players need to go out into the sea with Kapp'n, who has also made his return to the Animal Crossing franchise.

Fence customization

Players can now customize the fences around their house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the new 2.0 update. This is a feature that players have been waiting on for quite some time now, so it's really exciting that they can finally get their hands on the same.

I didnt either. I learned one of the new fence diys, then crafted it and had a bunch of fences in my pockets and then it worked… not saying its 100% correct but it worked for me! Good luck For everyone who doesnt have the fence customization in their nook redemption place.I didnt either. I learned one of the new fence diys, then crafted it and had a bunch of fences in my pockets and then it worked… not saying its 100% correct but it worked for me! Good luck #acnh For everyone who doesnt have the fence customization in their nook redemption place.I didnt either. I learned one of the new fence diys, then crafted it and had a bunch of fences in my pockets and then it worked… not saying its 100% correct but it worked for me! Good luck #acnh

New cooking items

Animal Crossing players can don their chef hats with the arrival of the 2.0 update, as the update brings with it a variety of new cooking items and recipes. Players can access this Cooking feature in the game by simply purchasing the 'Be a Chef! DIY Recipes+' upgrade for 2,000 Nook Miles. They can obtain this from Nook Terminal.

These are some of the key features that have arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the 2.0 update in the game. However, there will surely be more to come as players discover smaller undocumented changes. The 2.0 update will be the final update that Animal Crossing: New Horizons receives and players will be combing through all the new content for weeks to come.

