Everything about the new "Invitationals" event in F1 25

F1 25 is around the corner, and the new edition for 2025 introduces an array of new features, ranging from revamped My Team features to better decals and more. Alongside those, players will now get to try invitationals, a unique event type that allows them to compete in custom races.

Here's everything you need to know about the invitational events in F1 25.

F1 25 introduces invitational events with custom parameters and situations

F1 25 is set to introduce invitationals, a brand-new collaborative mode in F1 World. These events will give players a unique one-time key to a multiplayer race with gameplay mods and properties that are specific to that particular event. It can be any particular aspect, like the track, weather, session length, and more. It can also be based on certain camera angles or restrict the power of the car to certain limits.

Players will have to compete as a group against the AI in the race to try and earn the maximum points, collectively earning prizes and rewards. The more friends that each player brings, the easier it is to beat the AI and earn more points. Players can create a lobby and invite up to ten of their friends at a chance to earn points. Earning certain points will unlock specific tiers of rewards in-game.

The invitational events offer more challenges and allow players to test their mettle in challenging scenarios and situations. While common invitationals offer an easier challenge, rare or epic tier events will offer more points alongside increased challenging conditions.

This new mode offers players a chance to collaborate and play with their friends as well as test out the array of new visual and audio upgrades that will be introduced in the game. The customized scenarios will let players adapt to the situation and make the best of it, gunning it to the end in the hopes of winning points.

