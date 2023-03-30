Over a week after this year's Split kicked off, the upcoming first major lower bracket game at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split playoffs will be a clash between Evil Geniuses and Golden Guardians. As it's a lower bracket match, this series is incredibly important for both teams, with the loser being eliminated from the tournament.

Unfortunately, both Golden Guardians and Evil Geniuses have been quite inconsistent at the LCS 2023 Spring Split so far. As such, the results of this matchup are rather difficult to accurately predict, as both teams can either perform really well or it ends up being a completely one-sided affair.

Nevertheless, the stakes are incredibly high as the winner will be one step closer to qualifying for not just the finals, but to also book a slot at MSI 2023.

Preview of Evil Geniuses vs Golden Guardians at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split

Predictions

So far, Golden Guardians have had a fairly average performance in League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. Although the team managed to win nine games, they ended up losing the same number during the regular season.

As such, in the playoffs, Golden Guardians obtained a close victory against 100 Thieves and managed to progress forward in the lower bracket. Unfortunately, it seems evident that Golden Guardians are hanging by a thread at this point.

This obviously leads to questions about the quality of some of the other teams within the LCS as well. In any case, the team has scrambled its way through, but it'll be interesting to see what happens next.

Evil Geniuses, on the other hand, have been on a similar boat at the LCS. Considering how talented Evil Geniuses is as a roster, this is certainly quite unfortunate and disappointing for the team's fans. Unfortunately, in 2023, the players haven't clicked the same way that they did last year.

However, that can always change as the talented roster has a habit of performing rather well under pressure. In any case, when it comes to predictions for this game, Evil Geniuses will most likely defeat Golden Guardians with a 3-1 or 3-2 victory.

Head-to-head

Evil Geniuses and Golden Guardians have faced each other a total of 15 times in the past, with the former grabbing 12 victories while the latter obtained only three wins.

Past results

Previously, Evil Geniuses faced CLG at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split and won in dominant fashion. Golden Guardians, on the other hand, faced 100 Thieves and barely managed to win the matchup.

LCS 2023 Spring Split rosters

Golden Guardians

Licorice

River

Gori

Stixxay

huhi

Evil Geniuses

Ssumday

Inspired

Jojopyun

FBI

Vulcan

Livestream details

The upcoming matchup between Golden Guardians and Evil Geniuses will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LCS on March 31, 2023 at 2:00 pm PDT/2:30 am IST (April 1).

