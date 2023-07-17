Exoprimal Barrage Exosuit guide: Active skills, RIGs, Modules, and more

Developed by Avius, the Barrage Exosuit in Exoprimal comes equipped with a rocket launcher. This assault class is your DPS, as it inflicts significant damage. From generating giant explosions to excelling in close combat, it best suits an aggressive playstyle. The Barrage is helpful on the battlefield as most matches transit in PvE or PvP engagements or both. It fires grenades from its crossbow, which incinerates Dinosaurs in tight spaces.

The Exoprimal Barrage Exosuit has its own active skills that stun targets, deal damage over time, and more. It offers grenade launchers, gadgets, RIGs, setup detonators, and more. This article is a complete guide on Exoprimal's Barrage Exosuit.

Exoprimal Barrage Exosuit: Active skills

Active skills boost Barrage's abiltities (Image via Capcom)

The Barrage Exosuit comprises of five active skills in Exoprimal. These are essential amid chaos, and provide security and clearance to other classes. Wearing this suit means you are equipped with explosives, dodge, self-detonation, and more. Utilizing this class means you will have offensive power at your disposal.

Here is the list of the Barrage's active skills in Exoprimal:

1) Skipbomber: Fires a ricocheting grenade that ignites dinosaurs upon impact, setting them on fire.

Damage vs. exosuits : 180

: 180 Damage vs. dinos: 180

2) Triple Threat: Deploys landmines in three locations, detonatable by [Right Click]. Detonation ignites the sites, setting dinosaurs on fire.

Damage vs. exosuits : 100 (explosion) 21x7 (burn)

: 100 (explosion) 21x7 (burn) Damage vs. dinos : 10 (explosion) 7x7 (burn)

: 10 (explosion) 7x7 (burn) Cooldown: 13 seconds

3) Flip Dodge: Uses an explosive blast to evade opponents. Change direction by kestorking [W][A][S][D].

Damage vs. exosuits : 20

: 20 Damage vs. dinos : 20

: 20 Cooldown: 5 seconds

4) Stun Grenade: A grenade that stuns opponents.

Damage vs. exosuits : 48

: 48 Damage vs. dinos : 120

: 120 Stun duration : 2 seconds

: 2 seconds Cooldown: 10 seconds

5) OD: Burning Heart: Inflicts massive damage to both enemies and yourself upon detonation. Steer using the [Mouse] and trigger an explosion with [Left Click].

Damage vs. exosuits : 1000

: 1000 Damage vs. dinos : 5000

: 5000 Self-damage: 100 on activation, 200 on impact

Exoprimal Barrage Exosuit: RIGs

Unlock RIGs to boost Exosuits potential (Image via Capcom)

Exoprimal has a basic progression system divided between Exoplayer and Exosuit ranks. Advancing one's profile is comparatively easier than upgrading the suits, and thus you must upgrade it faster to unlock additional abilities. You will be forced to play many different gameplay modes; though it boosts your account, it hinders your Exosuit progression.

Using the best RIGs complements your playstyle; however, you can only equip it one at a time. That said, here is the list of RIGs that can be attached to the Exoprimal Barrage Exosuit.

Blade : an electromagnetic shuriken that paralyzes foes on contact.

: an electromagnetic shuriken that paralyzes foes on contact. Cannon : Fires a powerful laser.

: Fires a powerful laser. Aid : Launches an energy projectile that creates a small repair field.

: Launches an energy projectile that creates a small repair field. Catapult : Acts as a quick boost jump in the direction you're pushing.

: Acts as a quick boost jump in the direction you're pushing. Shield : Positions a shield in front that provides defense against incoming attacks.

: Positions a shield in front that provides defense against incoming attacks. Drillfist: A decisive drill move that you can charge up before discharging.

Exoprimal Barrage Exosuit: Modules

Impact Grenade increase base damage (Image via 24 Capcom)

Modules enhance Exosuits' performance, suit stats, and abilities in Exoprimal. This suit has three vacant slots for talent, and equipping the right one is essential to secure a competitive edge. Although there are various general talents that you can add to exosuits, there are specific talents for specific suits.

Here is the list of talents you can add to your Barrage Exosuit Module.

BO1 Blast Enhancer

Regeneration Module

Recovery Module

Reload Efficiency Module

HI-Xol Compression Module

Rig Loading Module

Crisis Module

Impact Reduction Module

BO1 Impact Grenade

Durability Module

System Repair Module

Crafter's Module

Exoplayers must level up quickly to unlock some of the talents mentioned above. With these, you can increase blast radius, ammo, base damage, attack power, base explosive, etc.

Exoprimal Barrage Exosuit: Crafting

(Image via Capcom)

Crafting is one of Exoprimal's features and it allows you to position unique chips on the battlefield. It demonstrates extraordinary effects that provide the team a strategic upper hand. Craft objects appear in the combat zone while battling, and utilizing them is crucial to gain a superior battle status.

Here is the list of Exoprimal's Barrage Exosuit crafting:

Wall: Durable wall, impervious to enemy attacks but allows team attacks to pass through.

Durable wall, impervious to enemy attacks but allows team attacks to pass through. Platform: A floating platform for tactical advantage in an elevated position.

A floating platform for tactical advantage in an elevated position. Turret: A Laser cannon that assaults opponents in front of the turret for a specified interval.

To sum up, Exoprimal's Barrage Exosuit is a powerful assault class with explosive abilities. Its active skills, RIGs, modules, and crafting options provide strategic advantages. Mastering the suit's capabilities leads to thrilling gameplay experiences.