Exoprimal "No Capcom ID linked" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Exoprimal did not have a good head start as it received mixed reviews from the fans upon release. The third-person shooter title has prevented players from joining as they are prompted with an error message "No Capcom ID linked" when they attempt to sign in. Once this is triggered, the game shuts down or returns them to the login screen.

Ruffy @RuffyRaccoon Been trying to make a Capcom ID for over 12 hours now with no success, can't even get passed the Exoprimal splash screen without it, amazing work as always Capcom. :D

While there are no permanent fixes for this issue, there are certain things you can do to mitigate the problem. Hence, this article will list a few solutions you can use to fix the "No Capcom ID linked" error in Exoprimal.

Fix for "Capcom ID not linked" in Exoprimal

1) Check the server status

The most common thing that triggers the Capcom ID not linked problem is unstable server status. If many players are attempting to log in at the same time, the server side may have issues handling all the requests.

You can't do much when this issue occurs other than wait for the developers to fix their servers.

2) Check the Capcom ID linked to the account

Check for the Capcom ID linked to your account. Attempting to login in from a different account linked to the dedicated platform, such as Steam, PSN, and Xbox network, will fail the authentication process and send you back to the login screen.

If you have not yet linked your dedicated account, you can visit Capcom's official website and log in with your ID. You can also remove unauthorized accounts via the Account Page.

3) Unlink and re-link the account

While the issue is rare, some players report that unlinking and re-linking the same account to their Capcom ID has fixed the issue. To unlink the account, visit the Account Page on the official website, scroll down to the External Accounts Link section, and click on the Unlink button.

Next, click the Link button, enter your account information, and follow the instructions. This should successfully link your profile to the assigned account.

4) Restart the platform and device

Restarting the platform typically fixes issues, as the server status is sometimes not updated unless the game gets rebooted. If Exoprimal still shows the same issue, then rebooting your device should fix the problem.

The aforementioned fixes will typically solve the issue, but if they don't work, your next best option is to wait for an official update from the developers, as Exoprima is expected to receive frequent patches and hotfixes.