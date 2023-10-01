The Experimental Crystal Light Path Component is a quest-exclusive item that is used in Genshin Impact's Treacherous Light in the Depths World Quest. During the quest, travelers have to calibrate three projection devices that shoot rays of light toward other devices in the cave and open the gate to another underground tunnel. However, two of the devices are missing the Experimental Crystal Light Path Components.

You must find the components and install them into the projection devices to proceed further with the quest. This article will showcase their locations and guide you on using them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Experimental Crystal Light Path Component locations and how to use them

Component #1

Open the gate using the energy transfer mechanism (Image via HoYoverse)

Out of the three projection devices, only the second and third are missing the Experimental Crystal Light Path Components. After calibrating the first device, head over to the next one. Defeat the Clockwork Mekas guarding it. The missing component for the device is inside the locked room, so you must interact with the nearby energy transfer device to open the door.

To open the gate, you must solve the energy transfer mechanism puzzle. Refer to the GIF above to solve it.

Do note that there is another Clockwork Meka inside the room. Defeat the enemy and collect the Experimental Crystal Light Path Component. Install it in the projection device and start calibrating. This mechanism will project two images, so you must calibrate twice.

Once that is done, head to the third device to proceed with the Genshin Impact quest.

Component #2

The mission component on the second floor (Image via HoYoverse)

The second missing component is easy to spot, and you can see it even from the projection device's location, as shown in the image above. Climb the wall and grab the item. Next, install it in the projection device. This time, you will get three images. Wait for them to become clear and calibrate three times.

This will activate the projection device, which will shoot a ray of light at another device in the middle of the hall. Head over to its location and interact with it. This will open up the gate to another room in the cave. There will be two enemies near the door whom you must defeat to break the seal that leads to an underground tunnel inside the room. Follow the path to proceed with the quest.

Completing the Treacherous Light in the Depths World Quest in Genshin Impact will get you 40 Primogems, 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP, and an achievement called "What Lies at the End of Rainbow...?," worth five Primogems.