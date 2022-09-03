Explaining the rumors about Andrew Tate losing his Bugatti: Real price, color, and more revealed

Andrew Tate may have been banned from major social media platforms, but the internet doesn't seem to be over him. Prior to the ban, he had been a frequent guest on podcasts and streams where he would advertise his how-to-get-rich-quick course called Hustlers University.

Dubbed the king of toxic masculinity, a title he wore with pride, Tate's main selling points for the course included showing off his vast fortunes to prove that he knew how to make money. One of the ways he would do that was to talk about his $5.2 million copper Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

The claim about Tate losing his Bugatti comes from the fact that the official Tate channel posted a YouTube clip titled Andrew Tate losing Bugatti Chiron because he couldn't get it delivered on the day he thought he would. A reupload has been embedded below.

"Nobody has a Bugatti": Andrew Tate explains why he bought one of the most expensive cars on the planet

Tate is a former kickboxer based in Romania and made most of his millions in the webcam business.

He won the International Sport Karate Association (ISKA) Full Contact Cruiserweight championship in Derby, England, and was ranked number one in his division in Europe. Andrew Tate is now the owner of a casino and lives in a mansion in Romania with around 22 expensive cars, according to The Sports Grail.

His other source of revenue is Hustlers University, which is why he was making the rounds on online podcasts and streams talking about his Bugatti. A video of him purchasing the car and sitting in it would be found on YouTube before the ban. Some clips still survive due to having been reuploaded by fans.

In the video, Tate claims that he bought the car not just for its looks but also for the prestige it carries. Calling it an investment, Andrew Tate explained that buying the Bugatti would allow him to interact with other people who own such cars, thus helping him expand his circle of influence:

"Nobody has Bugattis. People have lambos but no one has a Buggati, nobody. And I bought this car purely for the network. So I wanted to meet other Bugatti owners to make more money."

Details about Andrew Tate's Bugatti

According to The Sports Rush, Tate's car is worth $5.2 million because of a few customizations. Apparently, it took five months to do the full testing of the car to make it ready for the road. It has an impressive 16-cylinder, 1,500-horsepower engine. There are only 60 such Bugatti's in the world, and Tate is the 18th owner of a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

Tate's Pur Sport has various modifications, including the copper paint job and the X-Wing design on the spoiler inspired by Star Wars. With a top speed of around 218 mph, the vehicle is supposed to have excellent handling and can go from 0-62 mph in a matter of 2.3 seconds.

Andrew Tate even has a joke about the car and a clip of it has gone viral in the past.

In the clip called What color is your Bugatti?, Tate can be seen making fun of people for criticizing the color of his car. The punchline being that the other person probably isn't successful enough to own one.

In mid-August, the former kickboxer was banned from Meta-owned social platforms for violating its policies on dangerous individuals and organizations. Other platforms such as TikTok and YouTube have followed up with similar bans.

