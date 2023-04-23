Exploring every Ranged Weapon profile type in Dead Island 2

Every weapon in Dead Island 2 has a profile type that determines the variety of weapons in its category. Profiles can help players understand the circumstances under which a certain weapon shall be used. Some firearms are suitable against a small group of zombies, while other arsenals can take down many of them without much effort.

Ranged weapons are ideal for engaging in combat from a longer distance, incurring a much lesser risk of getting infected and killed. While there are a lot of options in different categories, this article will explore every profile of ranged firearms available in Dead Island 2.

Analyzing every Ranged weapon type available in Dead Island 2

Rapid-Fire

Rapid-Fire profile (Image via Dambuster Studios)

As the name suggests, Rapid-Fire weapons can deal immense amounts of damage. The accuracy increases with time until and unless the weapon runs out of ammo or the player stops shooting in Dead Island 2.

This type of weapon is accurate in medium to long-range engagements. Stacking up critical hits also increases accuracy.

Sharpshooter

Sharpshooter profile (Image via Dambuster Studios)

Sharpshooter represents the sniper variant. These are highly damaging weapons that are hindered by a slower fire rate. These firearms deal additional damage when scoped in to hit weak points.

Such weapons can hold a small number of high-caliber magazines and are generally inaccurate during hip fire. Sharpshooter weapons can be a great option for opening up an entry point from a safe zone without getting spotted.

Tactical

Tactical profile (Image via Dambuster Studios)

Tactical weapons are the most balanced firearms found in the game. They inflict high damage with a quick fire rate and carry decent bullet capacity in their magazine.

Each consecutive hit provides a little additional movement speed along with critical hit chances. It is great to clear out a medium amount of enemies in a single go. These types of weapons can be reloaded quickly, which can help the players get out of danger without much thought.

Demolition

Demolition profile (Image via Dambuster Studios)

Demolition weapons can inflict critical damage on multiple enemies at once. It even has the capability to disintegrate foes, along with a high chance of dropping critical damage with every shot.

It generally has a lower fire rate than most other profiles, with the exception of Sharpshooter. Such weapons have little ammo in their magazine but use buckshot ammunition to deal collateral and expand damage. Reloading the weapon increases toughness, which in turn helps in survival.

This concludes our list of profiles available on Dead Island 2 for ranged weapons. It is also worth noting that every gun can be equipped with a compatible mod which can help further increase the effectiveness of a weapon.

Poll : 0 votes