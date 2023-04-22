5 best Ranged Weapon perks in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 has some fantastic ranged weapon perks to equip to the various guns you collect in this zombie-killing shooter. Once you start amassing a collection of firearms, you will want to make them as efficient as possible naturally. There is a nice, wide assortment of perks you can add to your guns throughout your adventure, and while all of them have a purpose, some feel more satisfying to use than others.

As you travel through Dead Island 2 and start collecting rarer, better guns, you’ll want to affix them with the best-ranged weapon perks possible. This isn’t an exhaustive list of the best upgrades for your guns. Your mileage may vary, depending on the guns you use and your play style.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Mind-Blowing and 4 other ranged weapon perks that are the best in Dead Island 2

5) Tactical Reload

Tactical Reload is one of the ranged weapon perks that speaks for itself in Dead Island 2. It’s advantageous on guns that have a small magazine, so you can quickly pump out damage and get kills. You receive a moderate Reload Speed boost when you kill a zombie with this ability.

Once in Venice Beach, you can purchase this ranged weapon perk for $1,000 from Rodriguez. You can only unlock this after you complete the “Beach Offensive” story quest. It’s a must-have, though, so don’t skip it.

4) Damaging

Another must-have ranged weapon perk in Dead Island 2, which frankly cannot be missed. It’s a reward for completing the “Heart of Darkness” story quest in the Brentwood Sewers, and it does exactly what it says on the box. The Damaging weapon perk increases the amount of damage a weapon does.

There isn’t a single point in Dead Island 2 where having more damage is bad, so I tend to slot this onto virtually every gun until I find something else that I need more - like an elemental damage archetype or one of the zombie blueprints.

3) Tear ‘n Sear

Occasionally in Dead Island 2, you’ll receive ranged weapon perks from slaying zombies. Once you complete the Infernal Combustion Challenge in the game, you’ll receive the Tear ‘n Sear blueprint. This might also be one of the most manageable in-game challenges to unlock.

You need to inflict the Ignited status effect on zombies 50 times. Considering how many oil barrels there are and how easy it is to create a weapon with a fiery mod, this won’t take any effort.

Equip this on a rifle, and you can easily slay tons of zombies at once with one or two bullets in Dead Island 2. When this gun maims a zombie, it creates a pool of burning fuel beneath their feet.

On hunting rifles, you can pop a zombie in the leg to completely blow the limb off, which triggers the “maim” effect. Before the enemy knows it, they’re all engulfed in flames.

2) Mind-Blowing

You might miss this blueprint, so take care while playing Dead Island 2. At the end of the “Blood Drive” mission, go to the workbench at the end of the CDC Facility. You’ll get this significant and powerful ranged weapon perk. It’s easily one of my favorites in the game and has triggered some incredible zombie deaths.

When you kill a zombie with a blow to the head, it triggers a forceful explosion. This is another one that works on all guns, but my favorites are pistols or hunting rifles. That destructive explosion can trigger explosions and other environmental effects that spell disaster for zombies. Be careful that it doesn’t backfire and harm you, though!

1) Static Charge

I’m a big fan of doing AOE damage in Dead Island 2. If you’re being swarmed, what better way to solve the problem than hitting the entire group of the undead with just a handful of bullets? Whether Apex zombies or ordinary encounters, Static Charge can be a devastating ranged weapon perk.

This perk requires you to have access to the Electrocuter Mod first. From there, complete the Static Charge challenge by Electrifying 50 zombies. It’s another incredibly easy perk to pick up.

Shots you make generate a more electric charge, and multiple hits can cause a massive explosion that Electrifies nearby foes. This is even better if you can do it with water on the ground.

There are so many ranged weapon perks in Dead Island 2, and this is a handful of my favorites. They’re among the best and most useful in the game but hardly the only ones. There are also valuable mods and upgrades to your melee weapons. As you explore Hell-A, you always need new ways to kill zombies, and these will help.

