How to easily complete the Cold Pork side quest in Dead Island 2

While playing Dead Island 2, players in Venice Beach will stumble upon the Cold Pork side quest. After getting access to the Blue Crab Restaraunt, Trent will offer this non-story mission. It will entail you getting some guns for the boys to defend themselves with - by breaking into the Police Station. This mission might be confusing for people if they haven’t figured out how to disable a particular type of lock in the game.

This Dead Island 2 side quest serves another purpose - you can keep respawning the police station by revisiting it periodically, to keep getting guns to keep or sell. Since all zones in this game respawn, it could be a solid way to make money as you try to survive the zombie apocalypse that has triggered in LA.

Steps to completing the Cold Pork side quest in Dead Island 2

With enough exploring in the early game, this quest becomes incredibly easy. The game does not tell you how to break Maglocks, you just have to pay attention to the world around you in Dead Island 2. Full disclosure, I didn’t even try this until I got to this side quest.

Steps to completing Cold Pork

Break into the police station on the beach

Search the police station premises for guns

Bring the guns back to the Blue Crab

Make Trent’s day

It’s easy to find the police station - it’s right on the beach in Dead Island 2’s Venice Beach. However, you’re going to find that it’s completely swarmed with zombies. There will likely be a few Crushers, alongside other types of zombies.

Defeat them in whatever manner you see fit, and get to the actual police station proper. Once inside, you’ll see a bathroom and a locked door. You can peer into the room ahead of you, but you can’t get in until you get past this door in this highly-anticipated zombie slaying game.

Just shoot at the electric panel to your right, then fire at the one behind the door in the bathroom (Image via Deep Silver)

If you look up above the door for this Dead Island 2 side quest, you’ll see two wires going towards different directions. The one on the left leads to an electric panel in the next room. You can easily shoot or throw a weapon at it to disable it. The next one is in the bathroom. Just walk into the bathroom and attack the panel, and you’re in!

The first door on the right will have an item chest - and a zombie. You will find a locked door on the right beyond that, but you can’t get in there until you come back for a particular side quest later in Venice Beach. The main room on the left will have a few zombies in it to slay, and items to loot.

From here, it's a simple matter of clean up, loot, and scoot (Image via Deep Silver)

On the far wall, there’s a panel that has the Security Keycard, so you can proceed to the next room. It’s glowing white, so you can’t miss it. Kill the zombies and loot the next room, and then loot the surroundings. You can’t get into the locked door until you move through the open door and get the keys laying on the counter.

Circle back, open the door, and go get your loot! This Dead Island 2 quest is almost done. For me, the reward was an assault shotgun, but your mileage may vary. When I came back here later, the weapon was different and was stronger than the one I received - a level 16 assault shotgun.

Now, just return to the Blue Crab, give the guys the guns, and you will receive your experience points for this side quest. Thankfully, you don’t have to give up your new shotgun. If you need a reliable amount of guns, you can come back here repeatedly, since the zones do respawn.

