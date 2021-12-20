"F**k you guys": Ludwig reveals how much he earns and fires back at viewers for suggesting he's "poor"

Ludwig Ahgren has revealed how much money he has to his viewers. When several were taken aback by the mentioned figure, the YouTuber retorted it was a "low" amount.

Ludwig was one of the most entertaining streamers on Twitch before he moved to YouTube. The year 2021 has been extravagant for the American streamer, who broke several records on the purple platform, thanks to his momentous month-long subathon.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren I’m bummed that I was completely removed from the twitch recap



Although I understand it from a business perspective it’s still sad to be erased from so many people’s year



Thanks to everyone who watched me



A recent data breach in October 2021 spilled the beans on the amount of money each Twitch streamer had made in the last few years. However, it didn't consider the amount of money they had made from outside sponsorships and other greener avenues.

Ludwig addressed the issue during one of his most recent streams. The matter popped up during a Q&A session with his honest patrons, allowing them to enquire more about his income from the platform. The YouTuber was startled by his audience's reaction to the disclosed amount and said,

"Fuck you, guys. I'm not poor, it's not low. It's a good chunk of change."

Ludwig reveals his earnings after stating it's fine for his audience to know how much money he has

He was in the middle of a Q&A session when the question was raised. Surprisingly, a viewer didn't hold back and asked the streamer point-blank about the amount of money he has. Ludwig thought for a second but stated how he was fine with revealing the information.

Here's what he said:

"I think it’s fine to answer this. But I think in total I have like 1.5 to 2 million dollars with like the house mortgage and all that."

However, he was taken aback when a section of his viewers shared their dismay over his earnings, stating how the amount was way lower than they had anticipated.

Naturally, being called "poor" didn't sit well with him and he retorted,

“Don’t say ‘that’s it? That is not poor. This is a large sum of money to have. F**k you guys. I’m not poor, it’s not low. It’s a good chunk of change.”

While a section of his viewers were in disbelief, others pointed out how a streamer has scores of exorbitant expenses. For instance, Ludwig revealed how he paid an upward of $167,000 to his moderators during his record-breaking subathon.

More importantly, he specifically mentioned that it was the amount he had right now, which doesn't take into account the money he has earned over the last few years.

It is unclear if the quoted amount included the money he earned from his exclusive deal with YouTube. Be that as it may, any conversation revolving around a streamer's income is bound to create a little unexpected drama.

