F1 25 promotes non-toxic gameplay with new DOTD element

F1 25 is set to release soon, and this year's edition brings an array of new and exciting features, ranging from overhauls to the decal editor to the new My team features, and more. Alongside this, the game also introduced a new feature to Driver of the Day (DOTD) to promote non-toxic gameplay and camaraderie.

Here's everything you need to know about the new feature in DOTD to promote non-toxic gameplay in F1 25.

F1 25 adds Positive Play Awards to DOTD to promote non-toxic gameplay

F1 25 is set to bring an array of new features to the game, allowing players to immerse themselves in the world of F1 in the most extensive way to date. Apart from major changes to gameplay mechanics and stunning visual overhauls, the game also adds a much-needed improvement to DOTD, or the Driver of the Day accolade.

Driver of the Day is essentially awarded to the players who are the best drivers in a race and is based on an array of factors like overtakes, driving, and even skill, similar to real-life votes. However, this results in toxic gameplay and unfair racing, souring the gameplay experience.

As part of the changes, the game has added a Positive Play award, given to players who race diligently without engaging in activities like yelling at fellow drivers or sabotaging races. Players who engage in fair gameplay are given this award as part of the accolades.

Additionally, the new DOTD UI will also highlight positive play next to the players who got them, allowing other players to send them friend requests to work together and participate in challenges or an invitational together. This is a great step towards community building, allowing players to knit a mutual band of gamers with whom they wish to play in the future.

This new overhaul and element to DOTD is a great step towards ensuring safe and non-toxic gameplay, allowing both new and old players to engage in the thrill of racing without having to deal with bad teammates or offensive players. Additionally, since invitationals require cooperation and team spirit, this new metric will help gamers build a strong and reliable team to get their hands on the most points.

F1 25 is set to release worldwide on May 30, 2025, and promises to offer a new way to engage in the world of Formula One, featuring improved mechanics, LIDAR-scanned tracks, and more.

Also read: F1 25: Release date, how to pre-order, and more

