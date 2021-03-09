"Fake, notes app apology": Scotty Sire slammed for half-hearted apology and for defending David Dobrik from sexual assault allegations 

In a dramatic U-turn, David Dobrik's close friend Scotty Sire issued an apology, subsequently removing the YouTube video where he defended Dobrik and Jason Nash from Seth Francois's sexual assault allegations.

Taking to Twitter, the 28-year old content creator apologized for his recent video, in which he called Seth Francois a liar and referred to David Dobrik and Jason Nash as "nice people."

His clip was met with instant backlash as members of the online community slammed him for being the duo's mouthpiece and commenting on a situation he wasn't even directly involved in.

This backlash is what most likely prompted the YouTuber to issue an apology, where he claimed that his "emotions got the better of him":

Stating how it was never his intention to disrespect or invalidate anyone's story, Scotty Sire proceeded to issue a formal apology:

"That was never my intention, and I mean that so sincerely. I let emotion get the better of me, and I chose my approach and many of the words poorly. I chose to make the video and share my opinion. I expected it to be analyzed and picked apart, but I did not expect it to hurt so many people, and I've made the decision to remove the video from my channel."

Despite his attempts to do damage control, Twitter users remained skeptical, as the likes of H3H3's Ethan Klein led the charge in calling him out for defending David Dobrik. He even urged Sire to apologize to Seth Francois directly:

apologize to seth https://t.co/Wo3gF4taC2 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 9, 2021

Scotty, with peace and love, you didn't just chose the wrong words. You ignored that David admitted to the pranks being racially motivated, ignored that the first prank was not consensual, you indirectly threatened the victim & tried to assassinate his character. Own it plz https://t.co/Wo3gF4taC2 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 9, 2021

Advertisement

Several Twitter users echoed Ethan Klein's thoughts, taking to the platform to slam Scotty Sire's justification.

Twitter reacts to Scotty Sire's apology, slams him for defending David Dobrik and Jason Nash

David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad have been under fire ever since former member Seth Francois alleged sexual assault at the hands of David Dobrik and Jason Nash back in February.

Before Francois's shocking revelation, it was Nick "BigNik" Keswani's eye-opening interview with Ethan and Hila Klein that first opened a can of worms online.

The rippling domino effect of his and Francois's revelations led to a former producer of The Vlog Squad as well as underage girls coming forward to share their own stories of harassment at the hands of Dobrik and The Vlog Squad.

The lack of accountability and a recently leaked audio in which David Dobrik and Jason Nash joked about the Seth Francois kissing prank have only exacerbated things. Several Twitter users were left enraged by The Vlog Squad's deafening silence on the entire situation.

Advertisement

Scott Sire's recent video seems to have served as the final nail in the coffin, with his attempt at defending David Dobrik and Jason Nash backfiring horribly.

Here are some of the reactions online, as Twitter users criticized his apology:

kinda disappointed to see you wave people’s stories off simply because this person is nice to you and your friends. that’s not always the case. — anne (@EverglowAnne) March 9, 2021

You called him a liar repeatedly in the video how is that not invalidating his story — Jimmy Merino (@JimmyMerino24) March 9, 2021

the notes app fake apology was pulled out yet again :/ — anne ✿ (@ptgtreasures) March 9, 2021

Advertisement

scotty sire you may not have done anything. but you defending this man simply because he’s nice to YOU and HIS friend group ?? that’s means nothing. that does not make him a good person. he’s not a mf child. he’s 24 years old!!! no reason for you to be making videos on his behalf — anne ✿ (@ptgtreasures) March 9, 2021

Too late dude. We expected better from you. 👎🏻 pic.twitter.com/vcdwAQmv3L — Alex (@Alexxloool) March 9, 2021

SO YOU CANT EVEN FILM AN APOLOGY LMAO when it hurts david you pull out the camera but when you realize it hurts victims, you bust open the notes app........yikes — morganne | BLACK LIVES MATTER (@morganneeliz) March 9, 2021

I truly supported your music and videos because you seemed genuine. However, thank you for being another creator so quick to invalidate a black man’s assault and trauma on the grounds the abuser is your friend. I’m done with the Vlog Squad — COO COO MÈLONE (@AwkbarShabazz93) March 9, 2021

Advertisement

you defended david dobrik with your life and disregarded a SA victim by saying they were using the VS for clout. it's disgusting. you deserve this backlash. i can't believe i ever looked up to you. — alexa (@aIexamitc) March 9, 2021

This doesn't look like an apology to Seth. You only decided to walk it back when you got backlash. Your apology means nothing when you don't even apologize to the actual victim and when it comes after the backlash. #apologize — Tiffany Jungkook (@JungkookTiffany) March 9, 2021

With all due respect, this apology seemed pretty insincere. Genuinely thought you were different. If you truly are a friend to David, the best thing you could do now, is to get him to address this. It’s sad that you disappointed so many of your fans for a fully grown man tbh. — fez 🥲 (@MrFaizAhmad) March 9, 2021

How hard is it to say, “hey Seth, I’m sorry that I took part in jokes that really hurt your feelings” or “hey Seth, I’d like to apologize for hurting you” or “hey Seth, message me id like to talk to you about this privately” anything! You half assed apologized!! — @DojaCat420 (@DojaCat420) March 9, 2021

Advertisement

why is this apology so shitty — алина (@alinaisalive) March 9, 2021

As dissent continues to mount online, it looks like the damage has already been done. Scotty Sire is now facing the dire consequences of his decision to defend David Dobrik and Jason Nash from Seth Francois's sexual assault allegations.