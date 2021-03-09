"Fake, notes app apology": Scotty Sire slammed for half-hearted apology and for defending David Dobrik from sexual assault allegations 

In a dramatic U-turn, David Dobrik's close friend Scotty Sire issued an apology, subsequently removing the YouTube video where he defended Dobrik and Jason Nash from Seth Francois's sexual assault allegations.
Taking to Twitter, the 28-year old content creator apologized for his recent video, in which he called Seth Francois a liar and referred to David Dobrik and Jason Nash as "nice people."
His clip was met with instant backlash as members of the online community slammed him for being the duo's mouthpiece and commenting on a situation he wasn't even directly involved in.
This backlash is what most likely prompted the YouTuber to issue an apology, where he claimed that his "emotions got the better of him":
Stating how it was never his intention to disrespect or invalidate anyone's story, Scotty Sire proceeded to issue a formal apology:
"That was never my intention, and I mean that so sincerely. I let emotion get the better of me, and I chose my approach and many of the words poorly. I chose to make the video and share my opinion. I expected it to be analyzed and picked apart, but I did not expect it to hurt so many people, and I've made the decision to remove the video from my channel."
Despite his attempts to do damage control, Twitter users remained skeptical, as the likes of H3H3's Ethan Klein led the charge in calling him out for defending David Dobrik. He even urged Sire to apologize to Seth Francois directly:
Several Twitter users echoed Ethan Klein's thoughts, taking to the platform to slam Scotty Sire's justification.
Twitter reacts to Scotty Sire's apology, slams him for defending David Dobrik and Jason Nash
David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad have been under fire ever since former member Seth Francois alleged sexual assault at the hands of David Dobrik and Jason Nash back in February.
Before Francois's shocking revelation, it was Nick "BigNik" Keswani's eye-opening interview with Ethan and Hila Klein that first opened a can of worms online.
The rippling domino effect of his and Francois's revelations led to a former producer of The Vlog Squad as well as underage girls coming forward to share their own stories of harassment at the hands of Dobrik and The Vlog Squad.
The lack of accountability and a recently leaked audio in which David Dobrik and Jason Nash joked about the Seth Francois kissing prank have only exacerbated things. Several Twitter users were left enraged by The Vlog Squad's deafening silence on the entire situation.
Scott Sire's recent video seems to have served as the final nail in the coffin, with his attempt at defending David Dobrik and Jason Nash backfiring horribly.
Here are some of the reactions online, as Twitter users criticized his apology:
As dissent continues to mount online, it looks like the damage has already been done. Scotty Sire is now facing the dire consequences of his decision to defend David Dobrik and Jason Nash from Seth Francois's sexual assault allegations.