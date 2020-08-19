Fall Guys scammers are now hijacking YouTube channels

The latest phenomenon on the internet is Mediatonic's highly addictive Fall Guys. Launched earlier this month, the game has exceeded expectations and has emerged as a favorite in the race for top Battle Royale honors.

The game's popular is such that everyone, from pro streamers to casual gamers are taking to it in large numbers. However, fame often has its share of perils, and Fall Guys isn't immune to hackers and scammers, which are slowly beginning to emerge online.

Recently the official Fall Guys Twitter account warned players against downloading a mobile version of the game that began trending on YouTube.

Fall Guys is only available on PC & PS4



If you see any ads for a mobile version they are scams



a) They're literally playing a video and pretending to play it

b) There's literally a mouse cursor on the screen

c) I don't want to live on this planet anymore

d) Yeet me into the sun pic.twitter.com/ZKfw5gVaqW — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 17, 2020

This has opened up a Pandora's box related to YouTube's accountability and the entire menace of online scamsters.

YouTube: A breeding ground for Fall Guys scammers?

Recently, an unofficial and unverified YouTube channel under the name Fall Guys Mobile released a guide on how to play Fall Guys on mobile devices.

This turned out to be a clever ploy to scam gullible users, as the link simply directed them to the official Fall Guys website

Image Credit: Reddit

Addressing the emergence of hackers and scammers in this relatively simple game, Mutahar Anas released a video on his SomeOrdinaryGamers YouTube channel.

He begins the video by saying:

I've lost faith in humanity, ladies and gentlemen. Now I understand that there's been a big hacking problem on Fall Guys and despite all these gamers who claim that ah, look at all these tryhards infesting the game, it's a multiplayer game, it's gonna happen, stop crying. You know what I can't stop crying about - Fall Guys scams.

Fall Guys is currently available only on PC and PS4. It is not available on mobile, though several scammers from various YouTube channels claim that it is.

Fall Guys mobile scams (Image Credits: YouTube)

Speaking more on the 'pattern' followed by such scam videos, he says:

They all follow the same design, they get the game Fall Guys, a video of it running on an actual phone. Notice the generic placement of objects, there is a formula to it. The same generic instruction, Monitor, phone, they're firing up obviously a fake application trying to prove to you that it's real.

He goes on to highlight how it's just one group of people sharing the same scam assets. While going through the various scam videos online, he cannot believe his eyes when he spots a Ghost of Tsushima mobile version up for grabs!

Download Ghost of Tsushima? A PlayStation 4 exclusive on Android? What??

He states that almost 90% of people who come across these ads fall for such scams, which often results in malware hacks and further issues. He then ends the video by warning viewers about potential scams in the near future.

im sorry but if you feel the need to hack an online game, especially one as simple and easy as fall guys, you're actually fucking trash, both at the game and in general



so piss off and let people enjoy fair competition



no one wants your pathetic ass here — nikimnj 👑 (@nikimnj3) August 18, 2020

