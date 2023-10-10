FalleN CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), Valve's much-anticipated tactical shooter, has finally been released to the public following a beta testing period. Released on September 27, 2023, CS:GO players are expected to excel in this latest installment, and one of the most influential pros to emulate is Gabriel Toledo de Alcântara Sguario, better known as FalleN.

A Brazilian professional CS2 player, FalleN's notable achievements include winning the ESL One: Cologne 2016 Major and the MLG Columbus 2016 Major with SK Gaming. He plays the AWper role in Furia Esports and was even ranked the best in the category. From 2016 to 2018, his exploits earned him HLTV MVPs across four tournaments.

FalleN is not only a successful player but also an entrepreneur working to make esports more accessible in Brazil.

Everything to know about FalleN's CS2 settings in 2023

Navigate to the CS2 Settings area and look for options for Video, Mouse/Keyboard, and Display to replicate FalleN Counter-Strike 2 preferences. Copy and paste the given settings, but make sure to tweak them to your own tastes.

Below, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by FalleN in CS2, according to data provided on prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 1.97

eDPI: 788

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.2

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 1

Blue: 0

Green: 255

Red: 0

Dot: 0

Gap: -1

Size: 3

Style: 4

Thickness: 0.9

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 60

Offset X: 1

Offset Y: 1

Offset Z: -1

Presetpos: 1

Launch options

-w 1024 -h 768 -tickrate 128 -refresh 240 -novid

Bob

Lower Amt: 0

Amt Lat: 0

Amt Vert: 0

Cycle: 2

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1024x768

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 110%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8X MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: High

Mode Detail: Low

Shader Detail: very_high

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unkown

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Unknown

Black eQualizer: Unknown

Color Vibrance: Unknown

Low Blue Light: Unknown

Picture settings

Picture Mode: Unknown

Brightness: Unknown

Contrast: Unknown

Sharpness: Unknown

Gamma: Unknown

Color Temperature: Unknown

AMA: Unknown

Graphic Card settings

Display Vibrance: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: ZOWIE EC1-C

Keyboard: Fallen Ace

Headset: Fallen Pantera Pro Preto

Mousepad: ESPTIGER QinSui X

PC Specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Benefits of using FalleN's CS2 settings

With these settings, you stand to improve several areas of your overall gaming experience.

In-game graphics: The video settings will improve the overall appearance of the game. As a result, you can indulge more and experience a flow state impact when playing.

The video settings will improve the overall appearance of the game. As a result, you can indulge more and experience a flow state impact when playing. Improved accuracy: FalleN settings will help to boost your game rankings. This is due to increased precision and overall superior gaming. As a result, you can quickly outrank other gamers and gain bragging rights among friends.

That concludes our foray into FalleN's CS2 settings.