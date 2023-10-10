FalleN CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), Valve's much-anticipated tactical shooter, has finally been released to the public following a beta testing period. Released on September 27, 2023, CS:GO players are expected to excel in this latest installment, and one of the most influential pros to emulate is Gabriel Toledo de Alcântara Sguario, better known as FalleN.
A Brazilian professional CS2 player, FalleN's notable achievements include winning the ESL One: Cologne 2016 Major and the MLG Columbus 2016 Major with SK Gaming. He plays the AWper role in Furia Esports and was even ranked the best in the category. From 2016 to 2018, his exploits earned him HLTV MVPs across four tournaments.
FalleN is not only a successful player but also an entrepreneur working to make esports more accessible in Brazil.
Everything to know about FalleN's CS2 settings in 2023
Navigate to the CS2 Settings area and look for options for Video, Mouse/Keyboard, and Display to replicate FalleN Counter-Strike 2 preferences. Copy and paste the given settings, but make sure to tweak them to your own tastes.
Below, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by FalleN in CS2, according to data provided on prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 1.97
- eDPI: 788
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.2
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 1
- Blue: 0
- Green: 255
- Red: 0
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -1
- Size: 3
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0.9
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 60
- Offset X: 1
- Offset Y: 1
- Offset Z: -1
- Presetpos: 1
Launch options
-w 1024 -h 768 -tickrate 128 -refresh 240 -novid
Bob
- Lower Amt: 0
- Amt Lat: 0
- Amt Vert: 0
- Cycle: 2
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 1024x768
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 110%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8X MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Mode Detail: Low
- Shader Detail: very_high
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unkown
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Unknown
- Black eQualizer: Unknown
- Color Vibrance: Unknown
- Low Blue Light: Unknown
Picture settings
- Picture Mode: Unknown
- Brightness: Unknown
- Contrast: Unknown
- Sharpness: Unknown
- Gamma: Unknown
- Color Temperature: Unknown
- AMA: Unknown
Graphic Card settings
- Display Vibrance: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC1-C
- Keyboard: Fallen Ace
- Headset: Fallen Pantera Pro Preto
- Mousepad: ESPTIGER QinSui X
PC Specs
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Benefits of using FalleN's CS2 settings
With these settings, you stand to improve several areas of your overall gaming experience.
- In-game graphics: The video settings will improve the overall appearance of the game. As a result, you can indulge more and experience a flow state impact when playing.
- Improved accuracy: FalleN settings will help to boost your game rankings. This is due to increased precision and overall superior gaming. As a result, you can quickly outrank other gamers and gain bragging rights among friends.
That concludes our foray into FalleN's CS2 settings.